The Liberty Times Editorial: Time for a dose of Trumponomics

China’s Taiwan Affairs Office Minister Zhang Zhijun (張志軍) spoke harshly at this year’s National Taiwanese Business Association directors’ conference, saying that members of the Taiwanese business community should not be allowed to make money in China and then support Taiwanese independence on their return to Taiwan.

Zhang made four suggestions to the Taiwanese Business Association and the Association of Taiwan Investment Enterprises on the Mainland, which included encouraging cross-strait exchanges among young Taiwanese; furthering the common destiny of people on either side of the Taiwan Strait, upholding the principle of “one China,” opposing Taiwanese independence and maintaining and promoting the peaceful development of the cross-strait relationship.

Zhang was simply regurgitating a tired-out formula — even Chinese National Federation of Industries chairman Rock Hsu seemed to lose patience, asking if Zhang is unaware of the reports of attacks — orchestrated by Beijing — on pan-green Taiwanese businesses operating in China.

Zhang’s speech shows that Beijing has once again decided to meddle with Taiwanese businesses operating in China.

Taiwanese seafood restaurant chain Hai Pa Wang — which operates in China and has been labeled a pro-Taiwanese independence enterprise by Beijing for investors’ perceived close ties to President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) administration — was fined by Chinese authorities for mislabeled food products.

Following last week’s telephone call between Tsai and US president-elect Donald Trump, the company took out an advertisement in Chinese-language newspaper the China Times, which included the statement: “Both sides of the [Taiwan] Strait belong to ‘one China.’” There was an immediate backlash with even Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) legislators refusing to back Hai Pa Wang.

Hai Pa Wang is by no means the first Taiwanese company to be bullied by Beijing. Why, then have Taiwanese companies continued to bring destruction upon themselves and, in doing so, help Beijing to create economic growth, jobs and increase tax revenue?

The Tsai-Trump telephone call broke with diplomatic convention and sparked several days of heated discussions, which made it easy for China to fill the airwaves with negative coverage.

Not willing to be outdone, Trump tweeted: “Interesting how the US sells Taiwan billions of [US] dollars of military equipment but I should not accept a congratulatory call.”

He followed this up with two more tweets:

“Did China ask us if it was OK to devalue their currency (making it hard for our companies to compete), heavily tax our products going into… their country (the US doesn’t tax them) or to build a massive military complex in the middle of the South China Sea? I don’t think so!”

The US’ and China’s respective stances toward Taiwan could not be more different. In all of Beijing’s dealings with Taiwan, everything comes down to politics — economic considerations are never dealt with in isolation. Taiwanese businesses operating in China are therefore required to engage in politics, and this is why Beijing says that Taiwanese businesses cannot make money in China while also supporting Taiwanese independence.

Taiwanese companies have brought a significant amount of capital into China and helped the country open up and develop. At the same time, Taiwanese businesses have created job opportunities, increased workers’ incomes and contributed to China’s economic growth.