By by Sue-Lin Wong / Reuters, DANDONG, China

A labor agent sat in his bus on a recent frigid morning, waiting to cross the “Friendship Bridge” at China’s main border post with North Korea. He had come to pick up migrant workers and take them to jobs in factories and restaurants in China.

The single-lane bridge in the border city of Dandong is the main gateway for international trade into isolated and heavily sanctioned North Korea and it has grown unusually quiet of late, traders and businessmen in the city of 2.5 million people say.

“I used to bring at least 40-50 North Korean factory workers and waiters across at least once a month but it’s less frequent now,” said Liu, the labor agent, who did not want to give his full name. “I don’t think China wants them to come and work here anymore.”

Their numbers have, indeed, been dropping of late, said Lu Chao (呂超), director of the Border Study Institute at the Liaoning Academy of Social Sciences, a Chinese government think tank.

“China has been cutting back the number of workers from North Korea it allows in by tightening checks on potential visiting workers and making the paperwork more difficult,” Lu said.

“There’s still a flow of workers coming into China. But if there’s a new round of tougher sanctions, no doubt we’ll see a further drop in the number of workers coming from North Korea to China,” Lu said.

Estimates of North Korea’s overseas workers vary greatly, but a study by South Korea’s state-run Korea Institute for National Unification put the number as high as 150,000, primarily in China and Russia. They send back most of their wages — as much as US$900 million annually unanimously adopted a resolution to slash North Korea’s biggest export, coal, by about 60 percent with an annual sales cap of US$400.9 million, or 7.5 million tonnes, whichever is lower. through official North Korean channels.

Asked about the flow of North Korean workers into China, Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Geng Shuang (耿爽) said on Monday: “I am unaware of the situation you mention.”

It is not just the flow of workers that is drying up. Interviews with Chinese traders and business owners in Dandong reveal commerce with North Korea has become squeezed to an unprecedented degree as Beijing tries to thwart Pyongyang’s accelerating nuclear and missile programs.

China’s position, Geng said last week, is that UN sanctions “should not have a negative impact upon the livelihoods in North Korea or humanitarian needs.”

China has long been North Korea’s lifeline. Beijing’s primary calculus about its nearly friendless neighbor has been to keep it from collapsing, and thus removing a buffer between China and South Korea, home to 28,500 US troops.

China sends a vast range of products into North Korea from Dandong, the main international gateway to the isolated state, including oil from a pipeline that passes under the Yalu River. The North mainly exports coal through Dandong and other Chinese ports for badly needed foreign exchange. China is the only buyer of its coal, according to US officials.

However, Beijing signed onto tough international sanctions imposed in March after North Korea conducted its fourth nuclear test, including cutting off much of the coal exports.

Beijing is now close to approving new sanctions with the four other veto powers of the UN Security Council to further cut North Korea’s coal exports, diplomats said on Friday last week.