Foreign students rethink college in Trump’s US

By Nida Najar and Stephanie Saul / NY Times News Service, NEW DELHI

At a college fair on Wednesday at the Le Meridien hotel in New Delhi, 20 US universities made their pitches to aspiring students, many of whom had long hoped to study in the US.

However, as the students looked at presentations from colleges ranging from the State University of New York at Binghamton to Abilene Christian University in Texas, several expressed concerns about going to the US when president-elect Donald Trump takes over the administration.

“It’s the main topic of conversation among my friends,” said Palak Gera, 21, who is applying to graduate programs in pharmaceutical science in North Carolina, Illinois and North Dakota. “They don’t want to apply to the US under Trump.”

Aman Kumar, 18, who is looking at universities in California, said: “In his campaign, he’s discriminating against Muslim and other brown and black people.”

“I’m thinking of applying to Canada,” Kumar said.

This year, the number of international students in US colleges surpassed 1 million for the first time, bringing more than US$32 billion a year into the economy and infusions of money to financially struggling colleges.

College admissions officials in the US caution that it is too early to draw firm conclusions about overseas applications, because deadlines for applications are generally in January and February, but they are worried that Trump’s election could portend a decline in international candidates.

Canadian universities have already detected a postelection surge in interest from overseas.

“We have seen an increase in applications from the US and from international students in the last week,” Jocelyne Younan, director of global undergraduate recruitment at McGill University in Montreal, wrote in an e-mail. “We’ve also seen an increase in students inquiring about McGill on social media.”

CANADA BECKONS

Traffic on a University of Toronto Web site for international applicants surged the day after the election, officials said — and most of it came from US nationals.

“Visits to our recruitment Web site from the US are typically around 1,000 a day,” university vice president Ted Sargent said. “On Nov. 9, that spiked to 10,000.”

On the same day, there was an increase in visitors from Britain and India, Sargent said.

“Our positive message as a university, but also as a city and a country, definitely is about openness to people from around the world and a real inclusiveness,” he said.

A disruption in the flow of international students could be particularly worrisome for universities that balance their books with income from international students, who generally pay higher tuition.

At Indiana State University, 1,000 of the 13,500 students are foreign, including many Saudis who transferred this year from Idaho State, and officials are concerned, said Santhana Naidu, an associate vice president for communications and marketing.

“We have already received inquiries from prospective students who are in the applicant pool,” Naidu said. “They’re asking: ‘Is it safe for me to come there?’ and generally getting the lay of the land.”

Naidu is to be among officials meeting this week at the university in Terre Haute, Indiana, to determine what they can do to assuage fears.

Scott Manning, director of global programs at Susquehanna University, a liberal arts college in Selinsgrove, Pennsylvania, said he had heard before the election that two prospective students from China were waiting until after the vote to submit visa documents necessary to attend Susquehanna.