Forcing a ‘normal’ family structure

By Huang Kai-hsiang 黃楷翔

The caucuses of the parties in the legislature have submitted their versions of marriage rights legislation.

One of the issues that has been most vehemently opposed is the issue of adoption and parental rights. Those who are opposed to adoption by gay couples say that children are not gifts or rewards, and that no one can adopt or have children just because they want to. They use this argument to oppose the extension of parental rights to gay families.

However, if the argument were correct, it would imply that serious consideration should also be given to whether heterosexual but unmarried couples should be allowed to have or adopt children.

Regardless of whether people are talking about gay or heterosexual families, any couple thinking about having children will have to consider whether they really want to have a child. In other words, the basic argument of those who are opposed to the issue is that for children, growing up in a family with a father and a mother is better than growing up with gay parents.

Another argument that keeps popping up among those who are opposed to gay parental rights is that people must not ignore the emotional impact on children.

They usually follow up on this argument by saying that when children of gay families interact with outsiders, it would be difficult for them to explain their family situation, and that they therefore must grow up in a family with a mother and a father to avoid discrimination.

First, this line of argumentation hurts single-parent families, but it also hurts any kind of non-traditional family, for example families where children grow up with their grandparents or children of immigrant families.

The question is if there really is such a thing as a “normal” family structure. Could it not be that “difference” is the normal state of affairs?

If opponents of gay parental rights really are concerned about children being treated differently and wrongly, they should give serious consideration to why it is socially acceptable to treat someone differently and in a harmful way just because they are different.

A truly harmonious society is not created by prescribing a “normality” template, but by teaching children to understand and appreciate other people for their uniqueness instead of discriminating against them just because they are different.

If that were the case, the uniqueness of any child would be allowed and accepted, and that would naturally lead to the disappearance of the discrimination that those who are opposed to gay parental rights are so worried about. The very opposition to same-sex marriage rights is an example of this situation: A group of people who are is different from the majority having their rights restricted.

Those opposed to gay parental rights say that children who grow up in families with two parents of the same sex will lack appropriate gender role models and that they will be unable to develop a male or female identity.

This argument shows that in their mind, only families with a husband and a wife will be able to help children develop a gender identity, but they forget that the people and experiences that children encounter outside of the family household as they grow up are equally important.

The development of an identity does not occur inside the family alone. On the contrary, it often develops gradually as the child interacts with the outside world and is able to compare the differences between themselves and other people.