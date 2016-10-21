Tiring of China, Iran faces harsh oil reality

By Marc Champion / Bloomberg

Amid the snake-infested marshlands on Iran’s border with Iraq, the control room monitoring the North Azadegan Oil Field is manned entirely by Chinese technicians. In central Tehran, hundreds of Chinese pour out at noon from Huawei Technologies Co to its canteen. There are now so many Chinese expatriates in the country, some say they outnumber all other nationalities combined.

A decade of international sanctions aimed at blocking Iran’s nuclear program has left China the country’s dominant investor and trade partner. Now, with those restrictions formally lifted, a more pragmatic Iranian government has been trying to ease its dependence on China, only to find itself stymied by hard-line resistance and residual US sanctions.

“China has done enough investment in Iran,” said Mansour Moazami, who was deputy Iranian minister of oil until taking over as chairman of the country’s massive Industrial Development and Renovation Organization this year. “We will provide opportunities and chances for others.”

The tension illustrates a more nuanced situation in post-sanctions Iran than is often presented. Many in the US, including Republican US presidential candidate Donald Trump, portray Iran as the big winner from last year’s nuclear sanctions deal as European companies rush into one of the world’s last big, untapped emerging markets. However, in Tehran the government is attacked for failing to deliver and pandering to a still hostile West.

Western investors have been slow to arrive, forcing Iran back into the arms of the Chinese. That is especially true in the energy sector, where pressure to increase production is intense. Elsewhere, Western clearing banks still refuse to do business with Iran for fear of falling foul of US non-nuclear sanctions that remain in effect, meaning Western companies cannot raise project finance.

People including Moazami are becoming frustrated. His state conglomerate wants to raise US$10 billion of foreign investment by the end of next year, for projects from shipbuilding to petrochemicals.

“We need investment. What we expected has not happened yet, and this is what we need the Americans to solve,” Moazami said.

It is unclear whether new US guidelines on sanctions published on Oct. 7 will change the situation.

A “sense of being cheated” by the West is slowly sinking in among Iranians, said Li Guofu (李國富) of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ Institute of International Studies.

“China sort of knows Iran is aware they actually don’t have a great deal of options,” Li said.

The sanctions period was a boon for China because other countries forced their companies to leave. From trading half as much with Iran as the EU before sanctions, China had five times as much Iran commerce as the EU by 2014, tailing off since due to the falling price of oil.

From oil to automobiles to communications, Chinese companies moved in, often gaining their first major international contracts, Iran-China Chamber of Commerce vice president Majidreza Hariri said.

For example, Huawei is building communications infrastructure in Iran, work that would otherwise have gone to Germany’s Siemens AG, he said.

China now wants to take the relationship further, hoping to rebuild its ancient Silk Road trade routes to Europe.

In January, Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) was the first world leader to visit Tehran after sanctions ended, promising US$600 billion of trade over 10 years.