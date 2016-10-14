[ LETTER ]

Xi never mentions the ROC

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) has asked Beijing to admit the existence of the Republic of China (ROC).

Unfortunately, Chinese presidents and other leaders, past or present, including President Xi Jinping (習近平), have never mentioned the ROC; it seems to be considered a forbidden, confusing term in China. They never mention the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) either.

On the other hand, KMT members are too afraid to mention the ROC or the KMT in China. They can only use these terms bravely in Taiwan, where they even like to proudly say “Chinese KMT” with an emphasis on “Chinese.” Some KMT members also say that “the ROC is the greatest common measure.” This is contrary to the fact that “Taiwan” is a much more common name than the “ROC” used in Taiwan and throughout the rest of the world.

Tsai should have instead asked Beijing to admit to the existence of a democratic Taiwan and its 23.5 million freedom-loving Taiwanese.

The KMT likes to promote the so-called “1992 consensus” that includes no addendum (like in the amended KMT bylaws) or several addenda like “with different interpretations” (by former vice president Wu Den-yih 吳敦義), “with the same interpretation” (by KMT Chairwoman Hung Hsu-chu 洪秀柱), “with both sides belonging to one China” (by New Taipei City Mayor Eric Chu 朱立倫) and “under the ‘one China principle’” (by former president Ma Ying-jeou 馬英九 in a meeting with Xi in Singapore last year).

The last version agrees with Beijing’s preferred version, except that Ma said that “one China” refers to the ROC.

The KMT completely ignores that the “1992 consensus” in any form is unconstitutional — and thus illegal — according to the ROC Constitution which does not allow the conversion of the “free area” to the “non-free area.”

Charles Hong

Columbus, Ohio