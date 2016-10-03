More wealth and jobs, but not for everyone

By Peter Goodman / NY Times News Service, ROTTERDAM, Netherlands

For as long as ships have ventured across water, laborers like Patrick Duijzers have tied their fortunes to trade.

He is a longshoreman at Europe’s largest port, the Port of Rotterdam in the Netherlands, and his black Jack Daniel’s T-shirt, hoop earrings and copious rings give Duijzers the look of a bohemian pirate. His wages put him solidly in the Dutch middle class: He has earned enough to buy an apartment and enjoy vacations to Spain.

Lately, though, Duijzers has come to see global trade as a malevolent force. His employer — a unit of the Maersk Group, the Danish shipping conglomerate — is locked in a fiercely competitive battle around the world.

He sees trucking companies replacing Dutch drivers with immigrants from Eastern Europe. He bids farewell to older coworkers reluctantly taking early retirement as robots capture their jobs. Over the past three decades, the ranks of his union have dwindled from 25,000 to about 7,000 members.

“More global trade is a good thing if we get a piece of the cake,” Duijzers said. “But that’s the problem. We’re not getting our piece of the cake.”

Far beyond the docks of the North Sea, such laments now resonate as the soundtrack for an increasingly vigorous rejection of free trade.

For generations, libraries full of economics textbooks have rightly promised that global trade expands national wealth by lowering the price of goods, lifting wages and amplifying growth.

The powers that emerged victorious from World War II championed globalization as the antidote to future conflicts. In Asia, Europe and North America, governments of every ideological persuasion have focused on trade as their guiding economic force.

However, trade comes with no assurances that the spoils will be shared equitably. Across much of the industrialized world, an outsize share of the winnings have been harvested by people with advanced degrees, stock options and the need for accountants. Ordinary laborers have borne the costs and suffered from joblessness and deepening economic anxiety.

These costs have proved overwhelming in communities that depend on industry for sustenance, vastly exceeding what economists anticipated.

Policymakers under the thrall of neoliberal economic philosophy put stock in the notion that markets could be trusted to bolster social welfare.

TRADE TRAUMA

In doing so, they failed to plan for the trauma that has accompanied the benefits of trade. When millions of workers lost paychecks to foreign competition, they lacked government supports to cushion the blow. As a result, seething anger is upending politics in Europe and North America.

In the US, Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump has tapped into the rage of communities reeling from factory closings, denouncing trade with China and Mexico as a mortal threat to US prosperity.

Democratic nominee Hillary Rodham Clinton has done an about-face, opposing an enormous free-trade deal spanning the Pacific that she supported while US secretary of state.

In Britain, the vote in a June referendum to abandon the EU was in part a rebuke of the establishment, from laborers who blame trade for declining pay. Across the EU, populist movements have gained adherents as an outraged response to globalization, imperiling the future of major trade deals, including a pact with the US and another with Canada.