Options with the next US president

By John Copper

With the US presidential election close at hand (Nov. 8), officials and people in Taiwan have to be thinking about whether the Democratic Party’s Hillary Rodham Clinton or the Republican Party’s Donald Trump winning the election and becoming the US president would be better for Taiwan.

There are basically two ways to answer this question: the views and statements of each candidate and the positions of their respective parties.

Former US secretary of state Clinton is thoroughly disliked, one might even say despised, by China. If one believes the old adage that “one’s enemy’s enemy is my friend” this is a positive for Hillary — given the present state of cross-strait relations.

Another factor: Hillary has been fundraising in Taiwan. She has also obtained money from Taiwanese living in the US. This might suggest she has a fondness for Taiwan and/or that she owes Taiwan a debt that might be collectable once she is president.

On the other hand, she has spoken highly of US President Barack Obama’s policies and has pledged to continue them.

Clinton’s senior policy advisor, Jake Sullivan, said in July that Clinton would follow Obama’s Taiwan policy.

Obama has not been good for Taiwan in a number of critical respects. He has not allowed the amount or the quality of arms sales to Taiwan that impresses. He has not come through to help Taiwan acquire submarines or upgrade what it has, and this, in the view of many strategists, is critical.

Clinton has also opposed the Trans-Pacific Partnership agreement that President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) hopes will help Taiwan both economically and politically. She might change her position on this once in office, but renegotiating it, which she would probably do, will take some time.

Trump has been a strong critic of China. Chinese leaders are also apprehensive, and have said so, about the fact that he is too outspoken and unpredictable.

Yet, they are pleased, guardedly so, that his negative comments about China are mainly over economic issues and he assails China for policies that its leaders know must be dealt with.

Trump has worried some strategic policy analysts over his comments that Japan and South Korea should pay for their defense and the US should not bear the burden for expensive bases there and perhaps should close them.

They say that this would be very destabilizing and even invite China to attack Taiwan.

Yet Trump has not set a timetable and some suggest he is recommending policies that should and ultimately be put in place.

In counterpoint, Trump has advocated increased spending for the US military to give it a presence where it is needed. That would serve to balance China’s burgeoning military that imperils Taiwan more each day. In the event of a conflict, the US Navy would be critical, likely more important than US bases in Japan or South Korea. Anyway, Washington is building up its presence in Guam, which would be its base of operations in the event of a serious Taiwan Strait crisis.

Donald has not engaged in fundraising in Taiwan and his efforts in the US among Americans of Chinese or Taiwanese descent pales in comparison with Clinton’s.

Trump is a strong critic of Obama’s foreign policy and would not be expected to be a follower once in office. He would much more likely espouse the traditional tenets of US diplomacy.