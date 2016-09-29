Private investors could help SOEs

By Yao Yang 姚洋

China’s economic slowdown has been the subject of countless debates, discussions, articles and analyses. While proposed remedies vary considerably, there seems to be a broad consensus that the illness is structural.

However, while structural problems, from diminishing returns to capital to the rise in protectionism since the global economic crisis, are certainly acting as a drag on growth, another factor has gone largely unnoticed: the business cycle.

For decades, China’s economy sustained double-digit GDP growth, seemingly impervious to business cycles. However, it was not immune: The six-year slowdown China experienced after the 1997 Asian financial crisis was a symptom of such a cycle.

Today, China’s business cycle has led to the accumulation of nonperforming loans (NPLs) in the corporate sector, just as it did at the turn of the century. While the rate of NPLs is, according to official data, lower than 2 percent, many economists estimate that it is actually more like 3 to 5 percent. If they are right, NPLs could amount to 6 to 7 percent of China’s GDP.

Most of this debt is held by state-owned enterprises (SOEs), which account for just one-third of industrial output, yet receive more than half of the credit dispensed by China’s banks.

While the debt-equity ratio of the industrial sector as a whole has declined over the past 15 years, the number of SOEs has increased since the global financial crisis, to an average of 66 percent, 15 percentage points greater than other kinds of firms.

A looming recession undoubtedly spurred this debt accumulation, possibly aided by former Chinese premier Wen Jiabao’s (溫家寶) massive 2009 stimulus package. However, it was lax financial discipline that enabled the debt buildup. Banks feel safe lending to SOEs, no matter how indebted, because the government implicitly guarantees the debt. As a result, the SOEs, not surprisingly, have developed a habit of debt-financed growth.

That might not have been a problem when China’s economy was growing, but it represents a serious economic risk today, which is why the government has set deleveraging as one of its major tasks for this year.

However, execution has been slow, owing partly to China’s failure to fully enforce its bankruptcy law.

The fact that commercial banks are not allowed to hold shares in companies has also impeded deleveraging, as it prohibits the use of direct debt-equity swaps to reduce SOE debt. This should change.

China has employed debt-equity swaps to reduce NPLs in the state sector before. In 1999, it established four asset management companies (AMCs) to take on the weakest loans of the four largest state-owned banks, thereby improving those banks’ financial stability.

Given China’s high growth rates between 2003 and 2012, the AMCs made handsome profits from those shares.

Today, too, debt-equity swaps might be the only viable solution to the NPL problem. However, the government does not need to rely on government-owned entities to assume the debt. Instead, it should allow private equity funds, which have accumulated large savings as they await good investment opportunities, to act as AMCs, bidding for the NPLs at a discount.

Such an approach would not just address the NPL problem. By giving the private sector a stake in SOEs, it would also help to spur performance-enhancing reforms.