Driven out: The human cost of conservation

By John Vidal / The Observer

The Botswana police helicopter spotted Tshodanyestso Sesana and his friends in the afternoon. The nine young indigenous, or San, had been hunting antelope to feed their families, when the chopper flew towards them.

There was a burst of gunfire from the air and the young men dropped their meat and skins and fled. Largely through luck, no one was hit, but within minutes armed troops arrived in a jeep and the nine were arrested, stripped naked, beaten and then detained for several days for poaching in a nature reserve.

Welcome to 21st-century life in the vast Central Kalahari game park, an ancient hunting ground for the San, but now off-limits to the people who forged their history there. The brutal incident took place last week, just days after Botswanan Minister of Environment, Wildlife and Tourism Tshekedi Khama, the brother of Botswanan President Ian Khama, announced a shoot-on-sight policy on poachers.

Khama says the policy, which is supported by conservation groups, will deter poaching and the illegal wildlife trade, which is widely seen by Europe and the US as disastrous for biodiversity. However, there are no rare or endangered species, such as elephants or rhinos, in the areas where the San hunt. Sending a helicopter gunship and armed guards to arraign the hunters looks rather like an escalation of the low-grade war that Botswana has waged for years on one of the most vulnerable indigenous groups in the world.

For the past 20 years, the San have been systematically stripped of their homes, land and culture. In a series of heavy-handed evictions, houses have been burned, schools and health centers closed and water supplies cut off. Now these people live, dispossessed, on the edge of the huge game park, forbidden to hunt in or enter the land they have lived on sustainably for centuries.

Meanwhile, one of the largest diamond mines in the world has been allowed to open in the park and wealthy big game hunters from abroad are welcomed to newly constructed state-of-the-art game lodges. Is this conservation, or something more akin to bullying of the weak and exploitation of the land in the interests of the powerful?

What has happened in Botswana is happening all over the world, according to an increasingly vocal group of campaigners, academics and environmentalists. They claim that indigenous peoples are being appallingly treated and abused, all in the name of a conservation philosophy that carries a heavy human cost. To make room for wildlife, tourism and industry, governments are using conservation as a pretext to drive the world’s most endangered peoples away from the lands and animals they have lived with for generations.

On Thursday, the issue was raised in Hawaii at the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s (IUCN) congress.

“The world’s most vulnerable people are paying the price for today’s conservation,” UN special rapporteur on the rights of indigenous peoples Tauli-Corpuz says.

She has already sounded the alarm at the UN over the impact that conservation is having on tribal peoples in Kenya, Uganda, Bangladesh, Namibia, Botswana, Ethiopia, South Africa, Argentina, Chile and Ecuador.

Tauli-Corpuz told the congress that nature conservation is not working for people or for wildlife.

“Houses are still being burned down and people are being displaced violently. Protected areas continue to expand, yet threats against them are also increasing,” she said.