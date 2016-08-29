‘What am I waiting for?’ Child refugees in Calais appeal to MPs

By Jessica Elgot / The Guardian

Omar, a 17-year-old Syrian, has UK Home Office approval to join his family in London, but is trapped in a refugee camp waiting for transfer

Omar’s home for the past six months has been a makeshift wooden hut in the Calais “jungle” refugee camp, where the teenager sleeps alone under piles of donated blankets.

However, unlike many of the thousands of refugees living in the tents and containers next to the bypass, the Syrian teenager has a home waiting for him in the UK.

Omar has been approved by the British Home Office to cross to the UK, under the Dublin regulation, which would give the shy 17-year-old the right to join his uncle and cousin in northwest London. And yet he is still living in the makeshift refugee camp, with no way of knowing when he will be able to leave. He has been waiting for his transfer to the UK for about two months.

Volunteers working in the camp say violence is increasing as its population increases with the good weather, meaning more people are attempting the journey. Omar (not his real name) said he does not tell his family in Syria about the dangers he faces each night.

“I could not tell them, no. They would be too scared for me,” he said.

For now, when the atmosphere in the camp turns tense, Omar said he stays shut in his cabin or heads for the main road to stand under the bridge on the outskirts of the camp, out of the melee.

Omar is one of many refugee children in the camp caught up in bureaucratic delays. He applied in March and the office approved his “take charge request” in June. Every day he waits for the call telling him it is his day to be transferred to the UK.

The office is under increasing pressure to speed up the process of bringing children who have the right to be in the UK across the Channel, with human rights groups claiming children are being left at risk of violence and exploitation in the camp.

Labour’s former shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper last week wrote to British Home Secretary Amber Rudd and said the office was given details last month of 110 children and teenagers still in Calais who have Dublin rights to be reunited with their families in the UK.

No action had yet been taken on their cases, Cooper said.

At the current rate of progress it would take more than a year to reunite every child with their family.

An additional 200 children in the camps in Calais are eligible for sanctuary in Britain under the Dubs amendment to bring child refugees to the UK, brought about by Labour peer Alf Dubs , formerly a child refugee himself. It commits the government to relocate lone child refugees in Europe “as soon as possible.” Although ministers promised about 3,000 would be brought to Britain, around a 10th of that number have arrived so far.

Visiting the camp on Tuesday last week with Save the Children and two Conservative MPs, Heidi Allen and David Burrowes, Cooper said the delay in Omar’s case and others was hard to understand.

All three said they would seek a meeting with Rudd to press for a Home Office official to be based in Calais, though one has now been seconded to the Dublin Unit at France’s interior ministry in Paris.

For now, Omar is in limbo. All the paperwork is in order and yet he has been waiting for more than six weeks with no word of when he will finally cross safely to the UK. He has heard stories about Willesden, the suburb where he would eventually live.