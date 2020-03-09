China Airlines Ltd (CAL, 華航) on Friday said it is taking additional measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, saying that it would take employees’ temperatures before they enter offices or take shuttle buses to airports.
State-owned CAL, which had asked its employees to take their temperatures by themselves since the outbreak began in late January, said it would take staff’s temperatures before they board shuttles to airport terminals, starting today.
“Employees with temperatures higher than 37°C would not be allowed to board shuttles and would be advised to take a day off. We are very cautious,” company spokesman Jason Liu (劉朝洋) told the Taipei Times by telephone.
Employees who do not take company buses would have their temperatures measured before entering offices or airport terminals, Liu said.
The company also plans to divide employees within departments into groups to work in separate places to reduce the possibility of transmission, he said.
It did not intend to ask staff to work from home for the time being, but it would adjust its measures in line with instructions from the Central Epidemic Command Center.
Still, the company is encouraging employees to take as much of their annual leave as possible before the end of June, given a lower ridership and as most flights between Taiwan and China have been canceled amid the virus outbreak.
In an internal letter to its 10,000 employees on Monday last week, CAL said the effects of the outbreak have been like an “avalanche,” and it asked for understanding and cooperation if the situation worsens and stricter measures become necessary.
The company has already cut executive salaries by 10 percent.
“Even when the epidemic ends, the company will need more time than before to recover,” the letter reads, citing experience with the SARS epidemic in 2002.
The COVID-19 outbreak has severely undercut its operations, the airline said.
It canceled 1,400 flights last month and suspended about 3,000 flights this month, with another 2,100 flights expected to be cut next month, the Chinese-language Commercial Times reported on Monday.
EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) has also asked its employees to take time off amid continued low travel demand.
Meanwhile, StarLux Airlines Co (星宇航空) has grounded flights to Penang, Malaysia, from Saturday given low demand to travel abroad during the outbreak.
The flight suspension would continue through the end of April, it said.
Additional reporting by CNA
The nation’s top three telecom operators, which paid a combined NT$122.07 billion (US$4.02 billion) for access to the 5G spectrum in auctions that ended last week, are racing to launch 5G services by the third quarter. Chunghwa Telecom Co (中華電信) on Tuesday paid NT$58.37 billion for the 5G spectrum it won during the auctions. The nation’s biggest telecom company secured 90 megahertz (MHz) of the 3.5 gigahertz (GHz) frequency band, the optimal bandwidth for 5G services, as well as 600MHz in the 28GHz frequency band. The companies are required to pay for the 5G spectrum they won within one month of the final
In the suburbs of Dublin on a windy, overcast day in January, several alumni of Airbus SE and the British Royal Air Force watched as a flying object, shaped a bit like a crouching frog, hovered about 10m up in the air. The craft, called MNA-1090, opened its cargo bay door and lowered a package — about the size of a shoebox — to the ground on a string. The robotics engineers who had helped design the vehicle opened the carton, looked inside and smiled: the dozen-or-so pots of Ben & Jerry’s Homemade Holdings Inc ice cream were still perfectly frozen. Late
SLOW TO RETURN: Analysts said that most plants would not return to full capacity this month, while S&P Global revised upward its GDP growth projection for Taiwan next year Electronic manufacturing service providers and electronic component suppliers with significant operations in China would be the hardest hit in Taiwan by the effects of an outbreak of COVID-19 in China should the virus prove more difficult to contain, Taiwan Ratings Corp (中華信評) said. Taiwanese electronics manufacturing service providers include Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) and Pegatron Corp (和碩), which are major iPhone assemblers for Apple Inc and have a significant presence in China, which is also an important production base for Taiwanese electronic component makers, who are already affected by shut factories and travel restrictions in China. “These companies could also
EBB AND FLOW: Mask maker stocks jumped last week, with Universal shares rising 26.38 percent, while healthcare device makers slipped, with TaiDoc losing 2.52 percent Healthcare and biotech stocks posted mixed performances during last week’s market rout amid the COVID-19 outbreak, while analysts said that investors should focus on companies with stable fundamentals once the outbreak subsides. Stocks for mask makers rose steeply, with shares of KNH Enterprise Co Ltd (康那香) and Universal Inc (恆大) increasing 10.78 percent and 26.38 percent respectively this week, while shares of GeneReach Biotechnology Corp (瑞基海洋), a maker of in vitro diagnostic devices and reagents, moved up 28.55 percent. Medical disinfectants supplier Panion & BF Biotech Inc (寶齡富錦) shares also increased 2.37 percent last week. Even though makers of healthcare devices such as