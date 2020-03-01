Wall Street has worst week since 2008 financial crisis

AP

Stocks on Friday sank around the globe again as investors braced for more economic pain from the COVID-19 epidemic, sending US markets to their worst weekly finish since the 2008 financial crisis.

The damage from the week of relentless selling was eye-popping: The Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged. Microsoft Corp and Apple Inc, the two most valuable companies on the S&P 500, lost a combined US$300 billion.

In a sign of the severity of the concern about the possible economic blow, the price of oil sank 16 percent.

The market’s losses moderated on Friday after the US Federal Reserve released a statement saying that it stood ready to help the economy if needed.

Investors increasingly expect the Fed to cut rates at its next policy meeting in the middle of this month.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average on Friday swung back from an early slide of more than 1,000 points to close down 357.28 points, or 1.4 percent, at 25,409.36, plummeting 12.4 percent from a close of 28,992.41 on Feb. 21.

The S&P 500 on Friday fell 24.54 points, or 0.8 percent, to 2,954.22, a plunge of 11.5 percent from 3,337.75 a week earlier and down 13 percent since hitting a record high just 10 days earlier.

The latest losses have wiped out the S&P 500’s gains going back to October last year. The benchmark index is still up 6.1 percent over the past 12 months, not including dividends. Its weekly loss was the biggest since an 18.2 percent drop in the week ending Oct. 10, 2008.

The NASDAQ Composite on Friday reversed an early decline to finish flat at 8,567.37, but still dropped 10.5 percent from a close of 9,576.5 a week earlier.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks on Friday lost 21.44 points, or 1.4 percent, to close at 1,476.43, also plunging 12 percent from 1,678.61 on Feb. 21.

Global financial markets have been rattled by the virus epidemic, which has been shutting down industrial centers, emptying shops and severely crimping travel all over the world.

More companies are warning investors that their finances would take a hit because of disruptions to supply chains and sales. Governments are taking increasingly drastic measures as they scramble to contain the virus.

The rout has knocked every major index into what market watchers call a “correction,” or a fall of 10 percent or more from a peak. The last time that occurred was in late 2018, as a tariff war between the US and China was escalating.

Market watchers have said for months that stocks were overpriced and long overdue for another pullback.

Bond prices soared again as investors sought safety and became more pessimistic about the US economy’s prospects. That pushed yields to more record lows.

The yield on the 10-year US Treasury note fell sharply from 1.3 percent late on Thursday to 1.14 percent, a record low, TradeWeb Markets Inc said.

That yield is a benchmark for home mortgages and many other kinds of loans.

“All this says to us is that there are still a lot of worries in the market,” Cetera Financial Group Inc chief investment officer Gene Goldman said. “We need the Fed to come out and say: ‘basically guys, we got your back.’”

Traders have been growing more certain that the Fed will be forced to cut interest rates to protect the US economy, and soon.

The Fed’s lack of action amounts to a tightening of rates compared with other nations and their actions to offset the effects of the coronavirus, Goldman said.