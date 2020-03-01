Ice cream and Thai curry to begin flying through Irish skies

By Natalia Drozdiak / Bloomberg

In the suburbs of Dublin on a windy, overcast day in January, several alumni of Airbus SE and the British Royal Air Force watched as a flying object, shaped a bit like a crouching frog, hovered about 10m up in the air.

The craft, called MNA-1090, opened its cargo bay door and lowered a package — about the size of a shoebox — to the ground on a string. The robotics engineers who had helped design the vehicle opened the carton, looked inside and smiled: the dozen-or-so pots of Ben & Jerry’s Homemade Holdings Inc ice cream were still perfectly frozen.

Late this month, customers on the outskirts of Dublin, far from the dense metropolises that make the food delivery services of firms like Uber Technologies Inc and Roofoods Ltd viable in terms of revenue, are to get to try ordering food and drink the same way.

Manna Aero built the MNA-1090 to be an airborne replacement for the human-and-bicycle formula used the world over by food delivery platforms and is preparing to run a couple of hundred test flights per day over several weeks to lay the groundwork for a permanent service for small Irish towns.

Ben & Jerry’s, UK food delivery firm Just Eat PLC and local Irish restaurant chain Camile Thai are signed up to participate in the pilot, which is to take place at the University College Dublin campus.

“In five years, it’s going to be the most normal thing you can imagine,” Manna CEO Bobby Healy said.

If you live in a city, having a hot meal delivered to your doorstep in less than an hour has never been easier or cheaper. For about the price of a small coffee, a human being will cycle to a restaurant, collect your freshly baked pizza and take it to your apartment.

Innovations in smartphones, mapping and gig-economy logistics have catalyzed growth of the sector, which research firm Frost & Sullivan has estimated will be worth US$200 billion by 2025.

However, the margins are tiny for the companies handling the delivery and the competition is fierce.

In October last year, Grubhub Inc executives told shareholders that they did not believe it was even possible to generate significant profit from food delivery.

The cost of paying people to drive food around was just too much, they said.

Companies are looking for an alternative and a roster of investors believe that Healy might have a model that could work: a drones-as-a-service for restaurants and delivery apps.

Here is how Healy said it will work: Manna would partner with restaurants or food courts that have a high throughput of orders and a small outdoor space to house a drone-loading team.

The Manna craft itself is about the size of a computer printer and would carry meals weighing about 2kg more than 2km in less than three minutes, even in wind and rain.

Upon arriving at its destination, the drone will hover and wait for the customer to accept delivery using an app, having indicated when ordering exactly where they want their food to land — on the lawn, an outdoor dining table or just in the driveway.

The drone will descend and lower the food parcel, which Healy said would still be “piping hot.”

Manna’s vehicle has been designed to travel for 100 million hours without a problem, Healy said in an interview.

However, in addition to space for three 10-inch pizzas, it also has a backup battery and two parachutes, just in case.