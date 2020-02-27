Air New Zealand unveils bed pods

The Guardian

Air New Zealand Ltd yesterday announced it could have flat beds in economy for some of its long-haul flights, but it would be more than a year before customers have the chance to sleep in one of the new pod beds.

The airline said it had filed patent and trademark applications for what it is calling the Economy Skynest.

The Skynest would contain six full-length sleep pods at 200cm long and 58cm wide each. There would be three levels of beds and two beds on each level.

Accompanying each bed, which resembles a pod hotel design, would be a full-size pillow, sheets and blankets, earplugs and a privacy curtain.

Air New Zealand was still assessing whether it could include other features like a USB outlet and a reading light.

Chief marketing and customer officer Mike Tod said that the product would be aimed at some of Air New Zealand’s longest haul flights, including the Auckland to New York service launching next year — the flight would take 17 hours and 40 minutes.

Tod said that when that route launches Air New Zealand would decide on whether to go ahead with the Skynest.

The cost of the Skynest for customers has yet to be determined, but it would be separate to the cost of booking a seat on the flight, an Air New Zealand spokeswoman said.

“The concept is designed as a pod you go to during the flight,” she said. “You will still have your economy seat separately for the other portion of the flight.”

Customers could book a session in the bed during the flight, rather than the whole flight, and the cabin crew would change and freshen up the pods with new bedding for each session, the spokeswoman said.

The airline would require certification from regulators before passengers could expect to climb into the in-air beds.

“But it was a prize worth chasing and one that we think has the potential to be a game changer for economy class travelers on all airlines around the world,” Air New Zealand head of airline programs Kerry Reeves said.

If the product takes off, Air New Zealand said it is open to licensing the Skynest to other airlines.