GlobalWafers, GlobalFoundries sign memorandum

Staff writer, with CNA

GlobalWafers Co (環球晶圓) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with US-based contract chipmaker GlobalFoundries Inc to expand cooperation in wafer development.

The two sides are to develop a long-term agreement for the Taiwanese firm to supply 12-inch silicon-on-insulator (SOI) wafers to GlobalFoundries, GlobalWafers said on Tuesday.

GlobalWafers, the No. 3 silicon wafer manufacturer in the world, has a long and ongoing cooperative relationship with GlobalFoundries for the supply of 8-inch SOI wafers.

SOI wafer refers to a semiconductor structure consisting of a layer of single crystalline silicon separated from the bulk substrate by a thin layer of insulator.

GlobalWafers said that the MOU aims to take advantage of the company’s 12-inch SOI capability and GlobalFoundries’ strength in radio frequency technology to provide a low-power, high-performance and easy-to-integrate solution to be used by next-generation mobile devices and 5G applications.

Ties with GlobalFoundries in 12-inch SOI wafer supply are expected to help GlobalWafers widen its product portfolio, boost global competitiveness and strengthen its bottom line, the Taiwanese firm said.

GlobalWafers, which in December last year announced plans to repatriate US$350 million to Taiwan for investments, said that it would use the funds to upgrade high-end processes, while speeding up the pace at which it develops silicon wafers for 5G devices, power electronics and electric vehicles.

The company also aims to expand a research and development center in Taiwan, and assign more funds to green energy development, which is expected to reduce carbon dioxide emissions from power consumption in silicon wafer manufacturing, it said.