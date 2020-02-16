Satellite data help remote Zimbabwe farms survive

By Marko Phiri / Thomson Reuters Foundation, NTABAZINDUNA, Zimbabwe

Deep in rural western Zimbabwe, where paved roads are nonexistent, Japhet Ngwenya used to spend every season worrying that the people who advise him on how to protect his crops from dry spells and pest invasions would not be able to reach him.

Ngwenya’s farm — in Ntabazinduna, 40km north of Bulawayo — is so remote that he can go a year or more without seeing the agriculture extension officers who are sent by local charities to assist small-scale farmers like him.

“It has always been difficult to get expert advice. There are no proper access roads here and you drive this far at your car’s peril,” he told the Thomson Reuters Foundation as he readied his fields for a crop of corn, tomatoes and cabbages.

Then, last year, two extension officers from the Turning Matabeleland Green (TMG) consortium managed to make their way to Ngwenya’s farm to show him their solution: climate and crop information collected by satellite and sent to farmers’ cellphones.

Zimbabwe has been slow to embrace satellite-based systems for its agricultural sector, but now the country is seeing the benefits of using the technology to help farmers adapt to the impact of climate change, agricultural experts have said.

More than 7 million people work as communal or small-scale farmers, UN Food and Agriculture Organization data showed.

Many still rely on traditional weather-predicting systems and occasional visits by on-the-ground extension officers to get crucial information and advice.

However, using satellite data, groups like TMG can access weather information that is more accurate than the general forecasts supplied by the meteorological department, said Lwazi Mlilo, an agronomist working with TMG.

With mobile phone technology, they can get that information to farmers faster than they would by sending people out to hard-to-reach farms, he added.

Mlilo showed Ngwenya how extension officers can look at the farmer’s 27 hectare holding on Google Maps and combine that with satellite data available online to track everything from weather patterns to the health of crops.

“I can monitor the activity on your farm from my office. We do not need to come here to check the progress of your crops,” he told the visibly awed farmer.

Experts might then advise farmers in the low-rainfall Matabeleland region on what seeds to plant and which techniques to use to keep their crops thriving, Mlilo said.

As most rural farmers in Zimbabwe have no Internet connection — many have no electricity at all — TMG communicates with them via short message service, he told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

The organization can quickly tell farmers if a plot in their area has suffered a pest invasion or send out warnings about sudden changes in climate conditions to all the farmers in a particular area at once, he said.

“Farming is not as tough as some imagine — as long as one has access to relevant, up-to-date knowledge, especially now with new technologies,” Mlilo said.

About 2,000 small-scale farmers have joined the project since it launched last year, he said.

Approximately 80 percent of Zimbabwe’s rural people depend on rain-fed agriculture for a living, making them highly vulnerable to more extreme weather associated with climate change, agricultural experts have said.

Last year, the UN agency said that satellite data had the potential to help Africa’s farmers “be better prepared for drought and increase agricultural production with less water use.”