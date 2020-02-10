Google touts map update with new features, design

Staff writer, with CNA

Google on Friday launched a major update to Google Maps with a fresh look and new features on iOS and Android platforms for the service’s 15th anniversary.

The update replaces the mapping service’s old menu with a layout featuring five tabs — Explore, Commute, Saved, Contribute and Updates — at the bottom of the screen for what the company says is a more user-friendly experience.

The Explore function allows traditional map use and makes personalized user recommendations, such as city attractions and restaurants, while users can submit reviews and photos under the Contribute tab.

Google said it also introduced Live View mode, which provides real-time augmented reality assistance to show the exact distance and direction of a destination.

While traveling using public transportation, the service displays important information about the vehicle they are on and facilities along the route, such as whether they have wheelchair and disability access, the company said.

In addition, the mapping service icon also received a makeover as part of the update.

The new version is based on the pin which has been a key part of Google Maps since it was first launched on Feb. 8, 2005.

The California-based tech firm said Google Maps is now used by more than 1 billion people around the world every month.