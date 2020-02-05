Rising orders boost Nanya revenue

By Lisa Wang / Staff Reporter

DRAM chipmaker Nanya Technology Corp (南亞科技) yesterday said that revenue last month rose to the highest in three months on the back of rising chip prices and shipments.

A coronavirus outbreak in China would not disrupt its growth momentum this quarter, Nanya Technology said, adding that it intends to keep its business outlook unchanged for this quarter.

Revenue is expected to grow by a single-digit percentage point this quarter from last quarter, the chipmaker told investors last month.

For the remainder of this year, revenue would grow quarter by quarter as chip demand is expected to outpace supply, it said.

Consolidated revenue grew 3.92 percent to NT$4.5 billion (US$148.97 million) last month, compared with NT$4.33 billion in December last year.

Nanya Technology attributed the growth to a mid-single-digit percentage expansion in shipments on a monthly basis and a low-single-digit percentage hike in chip prices.

However, the appreciation of the New Taiwan dollar versus the US dollar eroded some revenue growth last month, it said.

On an annual basis, revenue rose 5.68 percent last month from NT$4.26 billion, it added.

Nanya Technology does not expect the outbreak to affect its shipments and operations.

“The company has no production lines in China, thus there has been no impact on product delivery,” the company said in a statement yesterday.

The firm operates one 12-inch fab in New Taipei City’s Taishan District (泰山).

Information obtained by Nanya Technology also showed that its raw material suppliers, equipment suppliers and subcontractors would operate normally, the statement said.

To keep up with recovering demand, Nanya Technology did not halt production during the Lunar New Year holiday and said that there are no effects to its global sales.

“The company will continue to monitor the development of the coronavirus situation and will take appropriate measures to assure overall normal operations,” the statement said.

Nanya Technolgy said it has taken broad prevention measures and would comply with government regulations to fight the epidemic.

Yuanta Securities Investment Consulting Co (元大投顧) said that the outbreak and high share prices of semiconductor stocks are likely to dampen the bull market for semiconductor players in the short term, despite Nanya Technology and chip packager and tester Powertech Technology Inc (力成) giving better-than-expected outlooks for this quarter.