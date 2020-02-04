New electric scooter sales plummet as subsidies end

By Lisa Wang / Staff reporter

New electric scooter sales last month plummeted 92.7 percent month-on-month to 2,101 units after local governments decided not to implement new subsidies.

Gogoro Inc (睿能創意) sold 1,487 electric scooters last month, a 93.5 percent plunge from record-high sales of 22,750 scooters in December last year, data obtained by Kwang Yang Motor Co (光陽工業) showed.

Gogoro’s market share slumped to 3.2 percent last month, from 21.27 percent the previous month, the data showed.

“Sales of electric scooters registered explosive growth at the end of 2019 prior to the expiration of the governments’ subsidy programs,” Kwang Yang said in a statement.

“As electric scooter sales are heavily reliant on government subsidies, sales in January were hit by local governments’ unclear stance over subsidies,” Kwang Yang chief executive officer Ko Chun-ping (柯俊斌) said.

Kwang Yang does not expect the 2019 novel coronavirus outbreak in China to have any significant impact on the local scooter market, as the market was not affected by the SARS outbreak in 2003.

Total scooter sales in 2003 rose 6.71 percent year-on-year to 668,000 units, from 626,000 units in 2002, Kwang Yang data showed.

The overall scooter market experienced a slow start to the year as consumers took to the sidelines before the presidential and legislative elections, and the Lunar New Year holiday.

Total sales last month more than halved to 46,211 scooters, compared with 106,969 scooters in December last year, data showed.

Last month’s sales at Kwang Yang, the nation’s biggest producer of gasoline-powered scooters, slumped 54.29 percent month-on-month to 15,541 scooters, from 33,997 units in December last year, while its market share climbed to 33.6 percent from 31.8 percent.

Ko blamed insufficient inventory of gasoline-powered models that meet the government’s phase 7 emissions standards for the slump in sales.

Sanyang Motor Co (三陽) sold 13,498 scooters last month, a market share of 29.2 percent.

Yamaha Motor Taiwan Co (台灣山葉) ranked third, selling 11,661 scooters, a 25.2 percent market share.