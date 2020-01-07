Value Valves rise 64% on first day

By Chen Cheng-hui / Staff reporter

Value Valves Co Ltd (捷流閥業) shares yesterday rose 64.1 percent during their debut on the Taipei Exchange.

Value Valves became the first company to launch an initial public offering (IPO) on the local stock market this year.

Its shares closed at the day’s high of NT$128, off a low of NT$112.5 and far above its IPO price of NT$78.

The TPEX fell 1.13 percent.

Headquartered in New Taipei City’s Tucheng District (土城), Value Valves manufactures a range of valves, with butterfly valves being its major revenue contributor and accounting for more than 60 percent of total sales.

The company has one plant in China, and four plants and one repair site in Taiwan, its Web site says.

Its products can be used in the energy, gas, semiconductor and industrial sectors, it says.

Cumulative revenue in the first 11 months of last year increased 29.15 percent year-on-year to NT$2.2 billion (US$73.1 million), Value Valves said in a statement yesterday.

It attributed the increase to rising demand for valves in the oil and chemical sectors, as well as companies relocating and expanding amid a US-China trade dispute

Cumulative revenue for the whole of 2018 was NT$1.84 billion, the company said.

It is positive about this year’s business outlook and has clear order visibility for five to six months, Value Valves said, citing robust investment in the oil and shipping industries in the US and China, as well as improving replacement demand for higher-standard valve products amid increasing environmental and industrial safety awareness worldwide.

Yuanta Securities Investment Consulting Co (元大投顧) yesterday said in a report that it is “positive” about Value Valves due to its solid sales growth momentum and increasing gross margin.

Driven by a sustained global capital expenditure cycle, revenue this year is expected to increase 10 percent annually, Yuanta said.

Value Valves reported that net profit in the first three quarters of last year rose 39.78 percent from a year earlier to NT$220.122 million, with gross margin of 31.08 percent and an operating margin of 16.62 percent.