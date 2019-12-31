Hon Hai most-watched local stock: Yahoo Finance

Staff writer, with CNA

Contract electronics manufacturer Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) and contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) were the top two most-watched Taiwanese stocks by Yahoo Finance app users this year, the Web services company said yesterday.

Yahoo Finance picked this year’s top 10 stocks based on view counts of Taiwanese stocks on its app from Jan. 1 to Dec. 15. All of the top 10 were electronics companies.

Hon Hai founder Terry Gou’s (郭台銘) decision earlier this year to hand over the running of his company to an operations committee, robust sales of the new iPhone 11 series and reports that companies in Apple Inc’s supply chain are gearing up for mass production of AirPods wireless earphones spurred interest in the company’s shares, making it the most popular among local stocks, Yahoo Finance said.

TSMC chairman Mark Liu’s (劉德音) prediction that, aided by its introduction of 7-nanometer fin field-effect transistor process technology, the company would enjoy substantial sales growth next year, despite forecasts of a 12 percent fall in global semiconductor sales, helped TSMC remain in second place on the list, Yahoo Finance said.

Memorychip maker Macronix International Co (旺宏電子) took third place; followed by passive component manufacturers Yageo Corp (國巨) and Walsin Technology Corp (華新科技) in fourth and fifth place; and printed-circuit board makers Unimicron Corp (欣興電子) and Compeq Manufacturing Co (華通電腦) in sixth and seventh place respectively.

Rounding out the top 10 were memorychip suppliers Nanya Technology Corp (南亞科技) and Winbond Electronics Corp (華邦電子), and flat-panel maker Innolux Corp (群創光電).