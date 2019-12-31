Apple’s AirPods Pro off to a good start in Taiwan

By Natasha Li / Staff reporter

Apple Inc yesterday launched its long-anticipated AirPods Pro in Taiwan, two months after their initial release in the US and other countries.

Despite the long wait, the Taiwanese market seemed to have retained its enthusiasm for Apple’s third-generation “true wireless stereo” (TWS) earphones, as the estimated shipping time is set at more than a month.

With a price tag of NT$7,990 (US$265.14), the AirPods Pro are significantly more expensive than their predecessors, which were priced at about NT$5,290.

While they might look similar, the AirPods Pro have an updated design, including a customizable fit, active noise cancelation and adaptive equalizer, Apple’s official Web site said.

They are also sweat and water resistant, and offer up to four-and-a-half hours of listening time on one charge, it said.

As the AirPods continue to be popular, their share of the global TWS earphones market is expected to bounce back this quarter after a slight dip to 45 percent in the third quarter, Hong Kong-based Counterpoint Research said in a report earlier this month.

AirPods shipments might double to 60 million units this year, Bloomberg News reported last month.

The rising sales of the AirPods Pro have benefited Taiwanese molding component suppliers, such as Shin Zu Shing Co (新日興) and Concraft Holdings Co (康控).

However, Apple has reportedly turned to Chinese suppliers Luxshare Precision Industry Co (立訊精密) and Goertek Inc (歌爾聲學), as well as Hong Kong-listed FIT Hon Teng Ltd (鴻騰精密), to increase earphone production, instead of Taiwan-based Inventec Corp (英業達), several media reports said.