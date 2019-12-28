Vietnam’s Q4 growth slows as global demand wanes

Bloomberg

Vietnam’s economic growth slowed in the fourth quarter amid weakening global demand and US-China trade tensions.

GDP rose 6.97 percent in the fourth quarter compared with a year earlier, down from a revised 7.48 percent in the third quarter, the Vietnamese General Statistics Office said yesterday.

For the full year, the economy expanded 7.02 percent, beating the government’s 6.8 percent target.

Growth might slow a bit early next year, given the strong readings this year, said Vishnu Varathan, head of economics and strategy at Mizuho Bank Ltd in Singapore.

“We’re coming from a higher base so it will be difficult” for Vietnam to keep up this pace, he said. “The real questions are around what 2020 will mean for Vietnam if US-China trade relations stabilize.”

Exports rose 10.1 percent last month compared with a year earlier, while imports climbed 11 percent.

For the full year, exports increased 8.1 percent and imports gained 7 percent.

Compared with the third quarter, exports contracted 4.6 percent, dragging down the fourth-quarter GDP figure, the office said.

Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has asked the central bank to make sure sufficient money and credit are available in the economy, especially from year-end into early next year.

“Trade disputes between major economies could undermine export momentum over the short term, while Vietnam’s economy remains susceptible to a further slowdown in the global economy through trade and investment channels,” the World Bank said in its economic report released on Tuesday last week.