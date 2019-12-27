SMAC and DARQ among expected 2020 tech trends

AFP, LONDON

Will the wow factor return to consumer hardware next year? Will blockchain and 5G punch into the mainstream? Or will the world unify against big tech’s tax-avoiding practices?

This is a look at five themes set to shape the world of technology after a year in which debate intensified over privacy.

5G PROMISE

Super-fast fifth-generation (5G) network speeds are meant to revolutionize communications along with areas like urban transport, but so far, 5G has failed to meet expectations due to lagging infrastructure in many places. Apple Inc is yet to launch a compatible phone, unlike rivals, including Samsung Electronics Co.

The rollout should quicken next year as more countries install base stations and networking equipment — although US President Donald Trump’s opposition to Chinese sector leader Huawei Technologies Co (華為) remains a wild card.

As smartphone sales plateau around the world, manufacturers have been focusing more on ancillary services.

“You have to sell the entire experience, the entire ecosystem,” said Dominique Bindels, senior analyst for home and tech with London-based research firm Euromonitor International.

Highlighting Apple’s success in payments and peripheral devices such as AirPods, Bindels predicted that smart earphones, along with speakers and at-home devices connected via the Internet of Things, would be among the more dynamic sectors next year.

Digital assistants such as Alexa and Siri might start talking to each other after Amazon.com Inc, Apple and Google this month formed an alliance with other industry players to develop a common standard for smart home devices.

Another trend could be consolidation in TV streaming, after Apple and Disney joined Netflix, Amazon Video and some national broadcasters in a crowded subscription market.

THE QUANTUM DARK

For the industry at large, business consultancy Accenture this year coined the acronym DARQ to denote four major trends: distributed ledger technology (such as blockchain), artificial intelligence (AI), extended reality and quantum computing.

Blockchain networks of computers have already been generating virtual currencies in the form of bitcoin and its ilk, bypassing the need for a regulator like a government or central bank. Facebook Inc wants to make the tech respectable through its Libra project, but has hit political opposition around the world and several financial partners have pulled out.

Unwilling to let private enterprise dictate terms, China and other nations are building their own digital payments systems, which could come to fruition next year.

However, blockchain networks devour huge amounts of energy and concerns will mount about their environmental impact as debate intensifies more broadly about tech’s contribution to climate change.

PRICE OF PRIVACY

Most companies are now engaged across the spectrum of another tech acronym, SMAC: social, mobile, analytics and cloud. For consumers, SMAC is felt in how they communicate with friends, and how they search and shop.

That is accentuating fears about privacy after a series of data leaks at Facebook first laid bare how much of people’s online lives are exploited by companies and political parties.

“People are becoming more conscious of sharing data, but also in the same moment, the Nest cameras and smart speakers are flying off the shelves,” Bindels said.