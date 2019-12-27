Lights tell Vietnam’s story

Bloomberg

In living rooms across the world, Christmas lights this year tell a complicated tale about the US-China trade dispute that stretches all the way to Vietnam.

For many years the holiday lights were produced almost solely in China, but increased US tariffs on Chinese goods pushed many buyers to source the goods elsewhere. One country that has come out a clear winner is Vietnam: Seaborne shipments of Christmas lights from Vietnam to the US more than doubled in the first 10 months of the year from the same period last year, according to US customs data.

At the same time, US imports of the lights from China fell 49 percent.

A deeper look at the data and discussions with trade experts and businesses reveal a complex story.

Christmas lights are following a pattern that is becoming familiar up and down the US tariff lists: Chinese suppliers are finding ways to ditch the “Made in China” label to evade penalties, using neighboring countries such as Vietnam to transport goods across borders, relabel them and ship them to the US.

There is no doubt that Vietnam is attracting legitimate foreign investment and manufacturing business — and had been doing so well before US President Donald Trump began shaking up global supply chains. However, the trade dispute has increased the risk of illegal goods trafficking, putting Vietnam under the spotlight.

The Chinese “are very good at churning out low value and high volumes with a certain amount of skill that can’t easily be moved or replicated,” said Deborah Elms, executive director of the Asian Trade Centre in Singapore.

Businesses have “huge incentives” to move items in a different way to avoid hefty tariffs that can eclipse profit margins, Elms said.

It is a conclusion vividly illustrated in Vietnam, where a stretch of three consecutive blocks in Hanoi’s Old Quarter is flush with Christmas retail at this time of year.

“There are some local companies that brought material, parts from China and assemble them into these kinds of lights to sell,” said Nguyen Thi Ha, a 34-year-old shopkeeper along Hang Ma, which roughly translates to “Votive Street” for the ever-changing holiday retail offered throughout the year.

“They can’t produce by themselves because it will cost them way more than importing parts from China to assemble,” she said in Vietnamese through a translator.

Tariff pressures have meant more Chinese suppliers flooding the market this year, several shopkeepers along Hang Ma said.

In May, the Trump administration slapped 25 percent tariffs on Christmas lights from China, up from 10 percent previously. The item is not covered by the “phase one” trade deal the US and China agreed on earlier this month.

For Au Anh Tuan, head of customs control and supervision in the General Department of Vietnam Customs, curbing the flow of illegal goods is a struggle.

Through October, officials had uncovered about 14 significant cases of exports with fake labels this year.

“We’ve been working with the ministry of planning and investment in scanning thoroughly FDI [foreign direct investment] from China and Hong Kong,” he said in an interview in Hanoi last month.

Chinese foreign direct investment in Vietnam grew by triple digits this year, data through November showed.

Tuan said that authorities have been looking at the investment value — and especially the scale of factories and technology use — to determine whether investors aim to “just set up a place to assemble all the parts they brought from China.”