Japan widens probe into casino case

Reuters, TOKYO

Japanese authorities yesterday raided the headquarters of a pachinko operator as part of a bribery investigation centered on a lawmaker, media reported.

The Tokyo-based firm was under investigation for possible ties to Japanese Legislator Tsukasa Akimoto of the Liberal Democratic Party, who was arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of accepting bribes when he oversaw the government’s policy on casino development, broadcaster NHK said.

Without identifying the pachinko company that was raided, NHK said its accounts were being scrutinized for any transactions involving Akimoto, who in the past served as a consultant for a firm that had dealings with the pachinko operator.

Pachinko, a slot-cum-pinball form of gambling, is a national obsession, although the number of players is declining as younger generations prefer to play mobile games.

Following Akimoto’s arrest, media have reported that prosecutors have been expanding their investigation into whether he accepted cash and gifts from 500.com Ltd (500彩票網), an online gambling operator based in China interested in developing a casino in Japan.

Prosecutors have not named the company.

While Japan’s top government spokesman insisted that Akimoto’s arrest would not delay government plans to develop three casino resorts, the investigation is likely to raise questions about the bidding process.

Laws to legalize casinos in Japan have been met with public opposition because of concern about gambling addiction.

Akimoto is accused of receiving about ￥3 million (US$27,384) in cash and a family holiday from officials at 500.com’s Japanese subsidiary, according to media reports.

He has denied any wrongdoing.

The company has not responded to multiple requests for comment.

Prosecutors have arrested three other people suspected of bribery and raided the offices of former Liberal Democratic Party legislator Shigeaki Katsunuma, and Liberal Democratic Party Legislator Takaki Shirasuka in connection with the case, media reported.

Las Vegas-style casino resorts are among Japanese Prime Minster Shinzo Abe’s plans to attract foreign tourists.

Japan, which has a shrinking population and economy, is desperate to maintain growth in tourism, particularly after the Tokyo Olympics next year.

Some analysts have said the casino market could be worth about US$20 billion a year or more, thanks to an affluent population and its proximity to Asia’s wealthy gamblers.