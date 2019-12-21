Lite-On optimistic about unit’s sales growth next year

By Natasha Li / Staff reporter

Local electronic component maker Lite-On Technology Corp (光寶科技) yesterday said it was optimistic about its smart life and application strategic business unit, predicting 30 percent year-on-year growth in sales next year.

The unit, which contributes 15 to 20 percent of Lite-On’s overall revenue, is benefiting from growing market demand for smart video surveillance systems, thanks to various applications in artificial intelligence and Internet of Things technologies, Taylor Yang (陽廷瑞), president of the business unit, told reporters in Taipei on Thursday, a company official told the Taipei Times by telephone yesterday.

The business unit was boosted by orders transferred from Chinese video surveillance product manufacturer Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co Ltd (海康威視) amid the US-China trade dispute, the official, surnamed Chang (張), cited Yang as saying.

“We expanded the production capacity at our Kaohisung plant a while back,” Chang said, adding that the company has clear order visibility for smart video surveillance systems that reaches to the second half of next year.

With telecommunications companies rolling out 5G base stations and applications, the unit is focusing on antenna calibration solutions, which reduce maintenance costs for base stations, Lite-On said.

Facing international competitors such as Nokia Corp, Huawei Technologies Co (華為) and Ericsson AB, Chang said that Lite-On strives to remain competitive through lower pricing and better services, while seeking to integrate hardware manufacturing with software design.

The Lite-On unit also has an LED streetlight segment, with sales under the brand Leotek contributing about 10 percent of the unit’s revenue, Chang said.

The unit’s networking segment and Internet communications module segment contribute another 30 percent apiece, while industrial automation makes up the remaining 5 percent, Chang said.