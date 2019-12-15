Should we abolish business class or US$11 flights?

By Chris Bryant / Bloomberg Opinion

Ryanair Holdings PLC chief executive officer Michael O’Leary is an unlikely spokesman for how aviation can avoid killing the planet. The budget travel evangelist has delighted in disparaging “eco-warriors” and casting doubt on climate science.

However, as chairman of the European airline association, A4E, he is now front and center of the effort to persuade governments not to impose new climate taxes on the industry. It is not going well.

This week, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen unveiled a plan to make the continent carbon neutral by 2050. Her Green Deal is still thin on detail, but it is already prompted plenty of criticism — from the green groups who say it does not go far enough to the big polluters who fear it will harm their competitiveness, such as coal-dependent Poland and the airlines.

One aim of the Green Deal is to make the price of transport “reflect the impact it has on the environment.” Accordingly, Europe is to review aviation’s tax exemptions — kerosene is not taxed — and consider cutting the free allowances allocated to airlines under Europe’s emissions trading system.

The airlines think they are being unfairly maligned. They contribute about 2 percent of global emissions, a fraction of what cars and trucks produce.

However, unlike road transport, the aviation industry does not have a convincing plan to decarbonize. Europe’s airlines are spending 170 billion euros (US$189 billion) on new fuel-efficient aircraft, but these will still spew out carbon. Synthetic fuels are expensive and battery limitations mean emission-free commercial flights are years away.

Aviation is typical of the trade-offs people we have to make to get to net-zero emissions. So far we have only done the easy stuff that does not force people to give up much or pay more for cheap products and services.

The airlines are lobbying for better air traffic management in Europe’s crowded skies, which would cut the amount of fuel used.

However, there is only a certain amount of carbon we can keep emitting before things go from bad to catastrophic.

The question of who will have to cut back most on their polluting raises issues around economic growth and fairness: The top 10 percent of most frequent fliers took more than half of all flights from England last year, while almost half the population do not fly at all.

Airlines do not even agree among themselves about whether to punish the business lounge elite or the weekend city breakers.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) this week boasted that more than 4.5 billion passengers would take a flight this year as tickets become ever cheaper. The average return fare, adjusted for inflation and taxes, is almost two-thirds lower than it was 20 years ago.

“Flying is freedom,” IATA director-general Alexandre de Juniac said.

However, even flying fanatics are no longer convinced that its growth should be unconstrained. Over-tourism in the Mediterranean has brought this to wider attention. When the environmental impact of a business is not priced in, there can be such a thing as too much freedom.

Ryanair makes the reasonable point that aviation taxes are a levy on the poor. Making flights more expensive would hurt those for whom 20 euros in new taxes, say, is the difference between flying and staying home. It is fine to encourage people to take a train, but rail fares are often higher, and decent services are concentrated in richer European countries.