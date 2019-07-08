Home / Business
Record inflow by big institutional buyers to Taiwan

Staff writer, with CNA

Foreign institutional investors reported a net fund inflow of US$1.878 billion last month after a net outflow of US$2.03 billion in May, Financial Supervisory Commission data showed.

Foreign institutional investors appeared keen to move funds into Taiwan last month, when rising optimism toward a possible solution to trade disputes between the US and China prompted foreign investors to buy into Taiwanese equities, pushing the TAIEX up 232.34 points, or 2.21 percent, after a 4.28 percent decline the preceding month.

Foreign institutional investors bought a net NT$52.40 billion (US$1.68 billion) worth of shares on the main board, as well as registering net purchases of NT$12.01 billion shares on the over-the-counter market, it added.

Due to the large foreign fund inflow and the net buying in local equities, the New Taiwan dollar appreciated by NT$0.54, or 1.71 percent, against the US dollar, triggering the central bank to intervene to try to cap the appreciation.

There was a net outflow of US$4 million for Chinese institutional investors, commission data showed.

In the first six months of this year, foreign institutional investors recorded a net fund inflow of US$11.72 billion, the data showed.

However, Chinese institutional investors registered a net fund inflow of US$185 million, the data showed.

Since the government lifted a ban on foreign institutional investment in the local bourse at the end of 1990, a US$209.24 billion in foreign net fund inflow into Taiwan has been recorded, the commission said.

