Big Brother billionaires get rich as China watches everyone

By Blake Schmidt And Venus Feng / Bloomberg

Before he became a billionaire, Dai Lin (戴林) would ride his bike to work, pedaling through the streets of Tianjin to the headquarters of Tiandy Technologies Co (天第偉業技術), the camera maker he built with support from the Chinese government.

When Dai started his company in 1994, roadside surveillance cameras were rare in China. Now they are everywhere — part of a high-tech surveillance state that is stoking privacy and human rights concerns in the world’s most populous nation, raising thorny questions for international investors, and making well-connected entrepreneurs like Dai extremely rich.

The 54-year-old former academic, who now drives a luxury sedan and rewards high-performing employees with BMWs, is the latest of at least four businessmen to amass billion-dollar-plus fortunes from surveillance companies that count the Chinese government as a major client or investor.

Their combined net worth exceeds US$12 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

The figure underscores the scale of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s (習近平) unprecedented push to keep tabs on the country’s 1.4 billion people.

About 176 million video surveillance cameras monitored China’s streets, buildings and public spaces in 2016, versus 50 million in the US, according to IHS Markit.

In 2017, Xi’s government spent an estimated US$184 billion on domestic security. By next year, authorities plan to roll out an “omnipresent’’ nationwide camera network and a social credit system that tracks personal data on everything from traffic violations to video-game habits.

It would soon be hard to go anywhere in Tianjin, or any other city in China, without being watched.

It is not just surveillance-focused firms like Tiandy that are helping the government expand its monitoring programs: Companies from Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (阿里巴巴) to Ping An Insurance (Group) Co (平安產險) to Tencent Holdings Ltd (騰訊) are playing increasingly important roles.

Look hard enough, and you will find links to China’s surveillance state at nearly all of the nation’s most innovative businesses — several of which are staples of 401(k) accounts and other investment portfolios around the world.

Supporters of China’s surveillance activities say they have fostered trust, improved public safety and helped make the country a world leader in areas like artificial intelligence (AI).

Critics, including billionaire philanthropist George Soros, say that Xi’s government is exploiting technology to gain a dangerous level of control over its citizenry. That concern has only grown in the past few months amid reports on the suppression of Uighurs, the predominately Muslim ethnic group in the Xinjiang Autonomous Region.

As Tiandy and its peers expand overseas, some worry that China’s surveillance industry might help governments from Africa to Latin America erode civil liberties.

Another fear, highlighted by US scrutiny of Huawei Technologies Co (華為), is that exported Chinese surveillance equipment could be used by Beijing for spying. Huawei’s HiSilicon unit is a major supplier of chips that power surveillance cameras.

“The Chinese government’s approach to leveraging data for purposes of social control and management could bolster the coercive capability of the state in ways that have quite troubling implications, including for the future of democratic governance worldwide,” said Elsa Kania, adjunct senior fellow at the Center for a New American Security, a Washington-based think tank.