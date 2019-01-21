Hon Hai, Sakai Display to open 8K plant in China

Staff writer, with CNA

A high-definition 8K flat-panel plant in Guangzhou Province, China is expected to begin mass production in September under the corporate umbrella of Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海), a Chinese media report published on Saturday said.

Chen Yong (陳勇), the Guangzhou representative of the Chinese National People’s Congress, said in an interview with ycwb.com that the investment plan for the flat-screen plant, which is owned by Hon Hai and Japan’s Sakai Display Products Corp, has been proceeding smoothly.

Chen said construction of the plant has been completed and installation of production equipment is underway, ycwb.com reported.

He said the new plant is scheduled to begin commercial production in September and is expected to generate about 32 billion yuan (US$4.72 billion) in production value per year.

The plant is the largest high-end technology investment Guangzhou has seen in the past four decades, ycwb.com said.

The plant is expected to roll out large-sized, high-definition units, as part of Hon Hai chairman Terry Gou’s (郭台銘) plan to transform the company into more than just a contract electronics maker.

Hon Hai is also investing US$10 billion in the US to roll out high-definition flat panels as part of its plans to increase its 5G technology expertise.

Market analysts said the Guangzhou plant is expected to enable Hon Hai to provide a one-stop TV production service, in a bid to meet rising demand from Chinese consumers.

By working with other television component suppliers in the area, Hon Hai is expected to build up a comprehensive television supply chain in China, analysts said.

Gou has been keen to promote televisions under Hon Hai’s Sharp brand, so the Guangzhou plant is expected to supply screens to the Japanese subsidiary, they said.