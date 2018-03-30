Acer says StarVR might start trading next month

By Lisa Wang / Staff reporter

PC vendor Acer Inc (宏碁) yesterday said its virtual-reality (VR) venture StarVR Corp (宏星技術) has applied for an initial public offering (IPO) on the nation’s emerging market.

The IPO will mark the company’s first step in listing its subsidiaries to raise funds from the equity market to support growth.

Acer chairman and chief executive officer Jason Chen (陳俊聖) last month said that the company’s goal was to become a corporate group in the next three to five years, with many listed subsidiaries serving as growth engines.

StarVR, a joint venture with Swedish gaming hardware and software developer Starbreeze AB, is expected to start trading on the Taipei Exchange next month at the earliest, Acer said in a statement.

StarVR, which has been assigned a stock ticker of 6681, has a capital of NT$482 million (US$16.53 million), Acer said.

The company produces VR devices for professional use, with theaters and theme parks as target customers.

Established in October 2016, the company recently received its biggest order, supplying its VR head-mounted display to the world’s largest VR theme park in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, the Chinese-language Economic Daily News reported early this month.