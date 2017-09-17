Agencies

UNITED STATES

Data point to Harvey shock

Retail sales unexpectedly fell last month as Hurricane Harvey disrupted activity, suggesting the storm could dent economic growth in the third quarter. The US Department of Commerce said retail sales dropped 0.2 percent last month from the previous month, the biggest decline in six months, as motor vehicle sales tumbled 1.6 percent. Sales of building materials, electronics and appliances as well as clothing also fell. Overall retail sales increased 3.2 percent on a year-on-year basis. In a separate report on Friday, the US Federal Reserve said industrial production declined 0.9 percent last month in the biggest drop since May 2009, following six straight monthly gains.

RUSSIA

Central bank cuts rate again

The Central Bank of the Russian Federation on Friday cut its key interest rate to 8.5 percent, the fourth reduction this year, as inflation hit a record low. The bank said it took the decision to slice 50 points off the rate after “inflation expectations resumed their decline.” In a statement, the bank said it would “continue to conduct a moderately tight monetary policy” in order to maintain inflation close to 4 percent. However, it also said that “during the next two quarters, the Bank of Russia deems it possible to cut the key rate further.” GDP is expected to grow by 1.7 percent to 2.2 percent after two years of recession, it said.

CHINA

Mortgages drive credit growth

Chinese bank loans rebounded last month to hit 1.09 trillion yuan (US$166 billion), beating analysts’ expectations as demand was buoyed by home buyers. The figure was up from 825.5 billion yuan in July, the People’s Bank of China said. It exceeded forecasts from analysts surveyed by Bloomberg, although it remains far below the 1.54 trillion yuan loaned by banks in in June. However, the broad M2 measure of money supply rose 8.9 percent from a year earlier, down from 9.2 percent recorded a month ago.

GREECE

Quick review of loans urged

Greece wants the next review of its European loan program to wrap up by the end of the year to pave the way for additional money to be disbursed next year, a senior member of Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras’ government said. Greek Minister of Digital Policy, Telecommunications and Media Nikos Pappas, an economist who is considered a close adviser to Tsipras, said the Greek economy is rebounding, with output set to expand 2 percent this year and unemployment falling. “We hope to conclude before the end of the year. There is absolutely no reason to have any delays,” Pappas said on Friday. “If there are delays, it is not going to be because of Greece.”

ACCOUNTANCY

KPMG S Africa head quits

KPMG LLP on Friday said the head of its South African office and seven other senior executives quit, after an internal investigation found that work done for the politically connected Gupta family fell “considerably short” of the auditing firm’s standards. It is to give the equivalent of US$3 million, the fees it made from its work with the family since 2002, to education and anti-corruption charities. KPMG South Africa chief executive officer Trevor Hoole, chairman Ahmed Jaffer and chief operating officer Steven Louw were among those to have resigned, KPMG said.