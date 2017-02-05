Livestock, wildlife compete for survival in Kenya’s highlands

By Tristan Mcconnell / AFP, LAIKIPIA, Kenya

The broad plains of Mugie, a huge estate on a high plateau northwest of Mount Kenya, are crisscrossed with cattle trails and the wildlife is mostly gone.

The knee-high grass remains, but not for long, manager Josh Perrett said.

Tensions between semi-nomadic pastoralists and settled landowners are nothing new, nor is competition between livestock and wildlife, but in Kenya’s central Laikipia highlands they are taking a destructive, sometimes violent turn.

Last month, about 30,000 livestock arrived on Mugie, displacing wildlife. The illegal herders — some armed with spears, others with AK-47s — cut through fences, making off with wire and posts.

The shooting, looting, poaching and rustling that accompanied them left Perrett despondent.

“Twenty years of time, effort, sweat, money... It’s fallen apart in two weeks, destroyed,” the 35-year-old said. “Before, you would see elephant, a few hundred head of buffalo, Jackson’s hartebeest, oryx, Grant’s gazelle, impala. Now you see thousands of head of cattle, a lot of sheep and goats.”

At the 17,600 hectare Suyian ranch, south of Mugie, thatched huts for tourists were burned down and shots fired last week as herders swept in.

Black and white landowners alike spoke of invasions and fear.

The dangerous situation in Laikipia is an acute expression of a chronic and complex tangle of population growth, livestock increases, overgrazing, erratic rainfall, climate change, weapons, money and politics.

A recently published four-decade study by the International Livestock Research Institute in Nairobi uncovered “catastrophic ... widespread” declines in Kenyan wildlife as herds of livestock displace wild animals. The data was Kenya specific, but the problem is continental.

“At the basis of all this is the human population explosion,” lead author Joe Ogutu said.

The report blamed “policy, institutional and market failures,” saying regulation was needed to reduce livestock numbers, which have increased 76 percent, while wildlife fell by 68 percent.

As pastoralist populations have grown, so have their herds, grazing sparse pasture into desert.

Exacerbating the situation, the value of cattle has increased dramatically, making it a smart investment for urban elites, a mobile bank account hidden from scrutiny and taxation.

When land can no longer sustain their livestock, the people move.

In Kenya, Laikipia’s private and community reserves and ranches are the grassy frontier between the pastoralist north and the agricultural south.

“Population growth, livestock growth, that’s the pressure on conservation,” said Tom Silvester, the 49-year-old manager of Loisaba, a 22,662 hectare conservancy to the east of Mugie that is recovering from large-scale illegal grazing last year.

Tens of thousands of cattle a day reduced Loisaba’s grass plains to tufts of dry sedge and stubble, spike thorn, acacia and shimmering croton bushes.

Well-managed, grassland acts like a reservoir in tough times. Loisaba, Mugie and others have established controlled grazing programs with neighboring communities enabling the survival of both livestock and wildlife, but the system breaks down when huge herds arrive.

“We are neighbors with Loisaba, we are part of the whole thing,” said 70-year-old Lesibia Larari, owner of 70 cows. “We have a stake in it, but the others do not care about being good neighbors.”