Yuanta-Polaris raises forecasts

Staff writer, with CNA

The Yuanta-Polaris Research Institute (元大寶華綜經院) on Friday raised its GDP growth forecast for the year from 0.9 percent to 1.1 percent, citing a quick rebound in exports and private investment.

The Taipei-based think tank appeared more upbeat about the economy than its counterparts. The Chung-Hua Institution for Economic Research (CIER, 中華經濟研究院) has forecast this year’s GDP growth would reach 0.84 percent, while the Taiwan Institute of Economic Research (TIER, 台灣經濟研究院) predicted a 0.77 percent expansion.

In August, the government’s Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics predicted that Taiwan’s economy would grow 1.22 percent this year.

As Taiwan’s outbound sales have shown signs of recovery, Yuanta-Polaris said it has updated its growth forecast for merchandise and services exports for this year to 1.31, percent from an earlier estimate of minus-0.2 percent, and raised its growth forecast for the nation’s goods and services imports growth from 0.56 percent to 2.28 percent.

The think tank has also raised its forecast for private investment growth from 1.54 percent to 1.92 percent and its growth forecast for private consumption from 1.64 percent to 1.77 percent.

However, Yuanta-Polaris president Liang Kuo-yuan (梁國源) said that the economy remains vulnerable, because the global economy’s pace of recovery appears slow.

Liang said that if the government fails to come up with effective measures to help the economy grow, economic prospects could dim and the current recovery could be short-lived.