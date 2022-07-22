Environmental criminals in the Brazilian Amazon have destroyed public rainforests equal to the size of El Salvador over the past six years, yet the Brazilian Federal Police carried out only seven operations aimed at the massive loss, a new study showed.
The destruction took place in state and federal forests that are “unallocated,” meaning they do not have a designated use the way national parks and indigenous territories do. The Brazilian Amazon rainforest has about 580,000km2 of forests in this category, or an area almost the size of Ukraine, the official data showed.
As Brazil has repeatedly legalized such invasions, these public forests have become the main target for criminals who illegally seize land.
Photo: AFP
The study, from Igarape Institute, a Brazilian think tank, analyzed 302 environmental crime raids carried out by the Federal Police in the Amazon from 2016 to last year. Only 2 percent targeted people illegally seizing undesignated public lands.
The report said that the lack of enforcement likely stems from the weak legal protection of these areas. Environmentalists have long pressed the federal government to turn these unallocated public forests into protected areas.
Since Brazil’s return to democratic rule in 1985 after two decades of military rule, most successive governments have moved to extend the legal protection, and about 47 percent of the Amazon now lies within protected areas, official data showed.
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has repeatedly said the country has too many protected areas and stalled the policy.
In 2016, 2,240km2 of unallocated public land was illegally deforested. Last year, it reached almost double that amount. Over six years, the accumulated loss has reached some 18,500km2, the Amazon Environmental Research Institute said, citing official data.
Deforestation is increasingly taking place on these lands in particular. In 2016, they made up 31 percent of all illegally felled forest, while last year, they reached 36 percent.
Almost half of Brazil’s climate pollution comes from deforestation, an annual study from the Brazilian nonprofit network Climate Observatory showed.
The destruction is so vast that the eastern Amazon has ceased to be a carbon sink and has become a carbon source, a study published last year in the journal Nature showed.
Igarape divides environmental crime in the Amazon into four major illicit or tainted activities: theft of public land, illegal logging, illegal mining, and deforestation linked to agriculture and cattle farming.
The enforcement operations were spread over many locations, 846, because most investigated deep into illegal supply chains. Nearly half were in protected areas, such as the Yanomami Indigenous Territory, which, despite a heavier police presence, is being invaded by thousands of illegal gold miners.
The Igarape study also pointed to an extensive “regional ecosystem of crime.”
“Environmental crime stems from illicit economies that access consumer markets and financing outside the Amazon,” the report said.
‘SPEECHLESS’: One Shanghai resident, already subject to testing every weekend, said mass testing is a waste of resources that does not address the real problem Several large Chinese cities, including Shanghai, are on alert due to new clusters of COVID-19 infections, rolling out repeated mass testing or extending lockdowns on millions of residents, with some measures triggering a public outcry. China has reported an average of about 390 local daily infections in the seven days ending on Sunday, higher than about 340 seven days earlier, according to Reuters calculations based on official data as of yesterday. That is tiny compared with a resurgence in other parts of Asia. China is adamant about implementing its dynamic “zero COVID” policy of eliminating outbreaks as soon as they emerge. Previously,
It took less than 24 hours in Saudi Arabia for US President Joe Biden to tarnish an image he has long cultivated: that of a fierce defender of human rights. The life of any politician is dotted with campaign pledges that ultimately backfire, and for Biden that list now includes his 2019 vow to make the Gulf kingdom a “pariah” over its human rights record. Similarly his solemn description, delivered last year on the US’ Independence Day, of Washington’s role on the global stage: “We stand as a beacon to the world.” It was difficult for many to reconcile those words
North Korea could send workers to two Russian-controlled territories in eastern Ukraine, Russian Ambassador to North Korea Alexander Matsegora said — a move that would pose a challenge to international sanctions against the North’s nuclear weapons program. NK News, a Seoul-based Web site, reported that Matsegora said North Korean workers could help rebuild the war-shattered infrastructure in the self-proclaimed people’s republics in Donetsk and Luhansk. Matsegora said there were potentially “a lot of opportunities” for economic cooperation between the North and the self-proclaimed republics in Ukraine’s Donbas region, despite UN sanctions. NK News said he told the Russian newspaper Izvestia in an interview
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Thursday blamed inadequate police protection for the death of former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe, who was shot dead on Friday last week while giving an outdoor campaign speech. Footage of the shooting in Nara, Japan, show that the gunman was able to approach Abe from behind, while security guards were focused on the front. “I think there were problems with the security measures,” Kishida said. Officials at the Japanese National Public Safety Commission and National Police Agency are investigating what went wrong and would compile measures in response, Kishida said. A team of national police officials