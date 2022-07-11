On a beach in northeastern Qatar, six-year-old Lolwa waves goodbye to two baby hawksbill turtles — a species that has a one-in-a-thousand chance of surviving to adulthood.
Predators, climate change, fishing nets and marine pollution contributed to the classification of these narrow-beaked creatures as “critically endangered” in 1996.
However, a conservation program in Qatar is hoping to revive the dwindling species, releasing thousands of hatchlings into the sea each year, now with the help of young children.
Photo: AP
“As adults we are kind of beyond hope, but children have the power to really internalize all these things that they are learning ... and they make these habits part of their life,” said Clara Lim, a representative of the Dadu children’s museum that organized the initiative for youngsters.
The Qatari program was launched in 2003, and in the past five years has sent about 30,000 hatchlings into the sea, including 9,000 in 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic cleared the waters of their human visitors.
From April to June, Qatari environmentalists watch for female hawksbills that have arrived at Fuwairit Beach to give birth, measuring them, providing care if needed and sometimes attaching tracking devices.
The nests are moved from under the sand on the main beach and placed under an awning to protect them from tides and predators.
Sixty days later, at the time of hatching, “the good and healthy ones ... we release to the sea,” said Mohamed Seyd Ahmed, a wildlife expert at the Qatari Ministry of Environment and Climate Change.
“Other small or tired ones ... we release in a pool” to allow them to grow stronger first, he added.
The turtles “act as a vacuum cleaner,” consuming jellyfish and seagrass, so their decline has an effect “on all marine life,” Ahmed said.
One evening last month, young Lolwa was joined by eight-year-old Shaikha and nine-year-old Abdullah to release the baby turtles out to sea.
Close contact with the turtles has created a bond between them and the children, who have affectionately given the creatures names such as Sassa and Blueberry.
As the project hoped, attitudes are already changing among young Qataris.
“We cannot throw plastic in the sea because they [the turtles] will get caught in the plastic,” Shaikha said.
Poaching and a lack of space also threaten these animals that reach adulthood at 25 years and live 50 years on average.
As turtles instinctively return to lay eggs on the beaches where they were born, it would be possible to measure the success of the program, but not until 2028, when the first hatchlings released in 2003 come back to lay their eggs.
However, with 97 nests — each containing 80 to 120 eggs — on Fuwairit Beach this year, compared with 15 in 2012, there is already cause for optimism.
“The statistics show that there are more turtles coming to breed here,” Qatar Natural History Group president Thierry Lesales said.
China is racing to quash a new COVID-19 flareup that risks spilling over into one of its most economically significant regions, raising the specter of disruptions that could roil global supply chains for solar panels, medicines and semiconductors. Infections have surged in Si County in the eastern province of Anhui, with officials reporting 287 cases for Sunday and nearly 1,000 since late last week. Authorities locked down Si and a neighboring county late last week to try and stop the virus from spreading to Jiangsu Province, the second-biggest contributor to China’s economic output and a globally important manufacturing hub for the
CERN UPGRADES: ompared with the collider’s first run that discovered the Higgs boson in 2012, this time around there would be 20 times more collisions Ten years after it discovered the Higgs boson, the Large Hadron Collider is about to start smashing protons together at unprecedented energy levels in its quest to reveal more secrets about how the universe works. The world’s largest and most powerful particle collider started back up in April after a three-year break for upgrades in preparation for its third run. From today it will run around the clock for nearly four years at a record energy of 13.6 trillion electronvolts, the European Organisation for Nuclear Research (CERN) announced at a news conference last week. It is to send two beams of protons
Chinese authorities have blocked Canadian government representatives from attending the trial of Chinese-Canadian billionaire Xiao Jianhua (肖建華), the Canadian embassy said yesterday. Xiao, who went missing in Hong Kong five years ago, was due to go on trial in China on Monday, and Canadian consular officials had been pressing for consular access, the embassy said earlier in a statement. “Canada made several requests to attend the trial proceedings,” Nadia Scipio del Campo, public diplomacy counselor at the embassy, said in an e-mailed statement. “Our attendance was denied by Chinese authorities.” When asked for details, such as to confirm the location of the trial,
A Hong Kong legislator who appeared in a group photo with Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) during his visit to the territory has said he has tested positive for COVID-19, as Macau starts a new round of testing for the virus. In his first trip outside mainland China since the pandemic began, Xi stayed for less than 24 hours in Hong Kong and met only people who had undergone quarantine. However, Steve Ho (何俊賢), a legislator from the pro-government Democratic Alliance for the Betterment and Progress of Hong Kong, on Sunday said that he had tested positive for COVID-19, a day after