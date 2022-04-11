South Korean president-elect Yoon Suk-yeol yesterday named Choo Kyung-ho to be deputy prime minister and finance minister, as the country seeks to tackle surging inflation, household debt and demand for welfare.
Yoon, who takes office on May 10, announced eight Cabinet minister nominations, including defense, industry, health and land. All are subject to parliamentary confirmation hearings.
As deputy prime minister, Choo, 62, would double as finance minister and oversee economic policy, replacing Hong Nam-ki.
Photo: Reuters
Choo is a second-term lawmaker in Yoon’s conservative People Power Party. He served 33 years in government roles including vice minister of economy and finance, and vice chairman of the Financial Services Commission.
His nomination came as Asia’s fourth-largest economy faces challenges of quelling decade-high inflation without destabilizing markets as recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic continues.
Standing with Choo, Yoon said the nominee would facilitate policy coordination among agencies and with the parliament.
“The current economic situation are extremely serious, and internal and external circumstances are tough,” Choo told a news conference, citing inflation and slowing growth. “The new government’s top priority is to stabilize prices and people’s livelihoods.”
South Korea’s economy last year grew 4 percent, highest in 11 years, but is expected to slow down this year and consumer inflation is at a decade-high of 4.1 percent amid global supply shocks and disruptions caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
As a member of the presidential transition committee, Choo has been working to draw up an extra budget plan to support small businesses and self-employed people who have been affected by COVID-19.
Yoon nominated Lee Jong-sup, a retired military commander who formerly served as deputy chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, to be defense minister.
The incoming president is mapping out his foreign policy agenda just as tension flares after North Korea launched a new intercontinental ballistic missile last month.
Lee said he would bolster Seoul’s independent response capability and “maximize US deterrence” to counter the North’s threats.
A team of Yoon’s foreign policy and security advisers last week said that they discussed redeploying US strategic assets, such as nuclear bombers and submarines, to South Korea during talks with Washington officials.
DETERRENCE: The South Korean president-elect is seeking a more constant US security presence to deter threats from North Korea as it steps up weapons tests Advisers to South Korean president-elect Yoon Suk-yeol sought redeployment of US strategic assets, such as nuclear bombers and submarines, to the Korean Peninsula during talks held on a visit to Washington, one of the advisers said yesterday. The team of foreign policy and security aides to Yoon met US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, as Yoon seeks a more constant security presence to deter threats from North Korea as it steps up weapons tests. “Deploying the strategic assets is an important element of reinforcing the extended deterrence, and the issue naturally came up during the discussions,” Park Jin, a four-term lawmaker who
RARE MOVE: Japan’s foreign minister traveled back with the evacuees from Poland, where he met with officials and organizations to assess how Tokyo could assist Kyiv Twenty Ukrainians yesterday arrived in Tokyo on a government plane with Japanese Minister of Foreign Affairs Yoshimasa Hayashi after his trip to Poland, as Japan cautiously welcomes those fleeing Moscow’s invasion. Japan typically accepts just a few dozen refugees a year from thousands of applicants, and while it has cracked open its doors to Ukrainians, it calls them “evacuees” rather than refugees. The 20 Ukrainians flew with Hayashi from Poland, where he was on a three-day trip to assess how Japan can support Kyiv as it battles Russia’s invasion. Hayashi visited facilities for Ukrainian refugees in Warsaw and held talks with Polish officials,
ELIMINATION STRATEGY: Residents have complained of crowded and unsanitary quarantine centers, as well as difficulties in securing food and essential medical help China has sent the military and thousands of healthcare workers into Shanghai to help carry out COVID-19 tests for all of its 26 million residents as cases continued to rise yesterday, in one of the nation’s biggest-ever public health responses. Some residents woke up before dawn for white-suited healthcare workers to swab their throats as part of nucleic acid testing at their housing compounds, many lining up in their pajamas and standing the required 2m apart. The People’s Liberation Army on Sunday dispatched more than 2,000 medical personnel to Shanghai, an armed forces newspaper reported. More than 10,000 healthcare workers from provinces such
When Japanese brewing giant Kirin called time on its Burmese operations last month, the news made little difference to Kyaw Gyi — like many drinkers, he had long boycotted the beer it produced with a military conglomerate. For years, Myanmar Beer dominated bars and supermarket shelves, its Japanese backing a sign of the economic liberalization washing into the Southeast Asian nation after the military relaxed its iron grip on power in 2011, but after the generals ousted Aung San Suu Kyi’s civilian government in February last year, many turned their backs on the brew, along with a host of other goods