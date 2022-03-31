Singapore resumes executions with hanging of trafficker

AP, SINGAPORE





A Singaporean man on death row for drug trafficking was yesterday hanged in the first execution in the city-state in more than two years, rights advocates said.

Singapore, which has harsh anti-drug laws, had halted executions due to the COVID-19 pandemic and last meted out capital punishment in November 2019.

Abdul Kahar Othman, 68, was hanged early yesterday, anti-death penalty advocate Kirsten Han said.

The execution occurred despite pleas from rights advocates, including the UN Human Rights office, to commute Kahar’s sentence to life imprisonment.

Han and several others late on Tuesday held a small vigil outside the prison for Kahar.

Kahar, who came from a poor family and had struggled with drug addiction since he was a teenager, spent more time behind bars than as a free man, Han said.

He was released from prison in 2005 after a decade of preventive detention. In 2013, Kahar was convicted of drug trafficking and sentenced to death two years later.

Kahar’s incarcerations without proper rehabilitation had made it difficult for him to walk new paths, Han said.

Han, along with the UN and other rights groups, have expressed concerns that executions might be accelerated in Singapore after a two-year halt.

Transformative Justice Collective, a group working for the reform of Singapore’s criminal justice system, said the families of seven other death row prisoners have recently received execution notices. Their cases were postponed due to legal appeals.

A Malaysian man with a mental disability could be next in line after he lost a final appeal on Tuesday against his death sentence.

Nagaenthran K. Dharmalingam has been on death row since 2010 for trying to smuggle less than 43g of heroin into Singapore.

At an earlier court hearing, his IQ was revealed to be 69 — a level internationally recognized as an intellectual disability, but the court ruled that Nagaenthran knew what he was doing by breaching Singapore’s anti-drug laws.