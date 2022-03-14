Family home after 22-year drive around world

An Argentine family is about to finish the trip of a lifetime: They have covered five continents in a 1928 jalopy on an adventure that began in 2000, while bringing into the world and raising four children who are now adolescents.

The Zapp family — Herman and Candelaria and those children — have driven a total of 362,000km and stopped off in Gualeguaychu, Argentina, on the border with Uruguay before yesterday arriving back where they started on Jan. 25, 2000, at the Obelisk, a monument in downtown Buenos Aires.

“I have very mixed feelings. We are ending a dream, or fulfilling a dream,” 53-year-old Herman said.

Members of the Zapp family open a tent on the ceiling of their car, a 1928 Graham-Paige, near Gaualeguaychu, Argentina, on Thursday. Photo: AFP

“What will come now? Thousands of changes, thousands of options,” said Herman, who is already thinking of sailing around the world.

Candelaria, who was 29 when the trip began and is now 51, said her biggest and best discovery was the people encountered along the way.

“People are wonderful. Humanity is incredible,” Candelaria said.

She said the family visited no fewer than 102 countries, although sometimes they had to take detours because of wars or other kinds of conflict.

The couple had been married six years, had good jobs, had just built a house and planned to have children when wanderlust hit.

Their round-the-world journey began with a backpacking trip in Alaska. Somebody offered them a car, a 1928 model of a US make called Graham-Paige. The engine was bad and the paint looked terrible.

“It would not even start,” Candelaria said.

“The seats are not great, nor is the muffler. It does not have air-conditioning, either. It is a car that you have to keep your eye on. It does not look comfortable, but it was marvelous,” Herman said.

“It was good in cities, in mud and on sand,” he added.

They went through only eight sets of tires in 22 years and only twice needed to do major engine work.

Herman shows off the roadster by opening up a canvas on the top that forms a sort of tent for the children to sleep under when it was time to camp out.

“It is nicer now than when it first came out,” he said of the modified uber-vintage vehicle.

While out on the road, and with the first two children born — Pampa, now 19, came into this world in the US and Tehue, 16, during a visit back to Argentina — they enlarged the car by actually cutting it in half and adding 40cm of length and another seat.

That made room for the arrival of Paloma, now 14 and born in Canada, and Wallaby, 12, born down under in Australia.

The last additions to the family were a dog named Timon and a cat called Hakuna during a stay in Brazil, where the Zapps were stranded for a while in 2020 because of COVID-19.

More on the car, which looks like something out of a gangster movie: The trunk acts like a kitchen storage area, and the heat of the engine is used to cook or heat water. Clothes and tools are stored under the seats, and for all these years, it was home sweet home.

“It is a small house, but with a huge backyard, with beaches, mountains and lakes. If you do not like the view, you can change it,” Herman said.

On the side of the car is a sign that reads: “A family traveling around the world.”

The Zapps usually stayed as guests at people’s houses — they estimate about 2,000 altogether.

“Humanity is incredible,” Candelaria said of people’s hospitality. “Many helped just to be part of a dream.”

Yet it was not all easy going. Herman once caught malaria, the family drove across Asia during the bird flu outbreak, and had to deal with Ebola in Africa and dengue fever in Central America.

On the streets of Gualeguaychu, people honk their horns when they see the Zapps’ old Graham-Paige. Vintage car buffs have their picture taken with it, and some buy a copy of the book the Zapps have written about their adventure, titled Catching a Dream.

They have sold about 100,000 copies and said that the book is their main source of revenue.

For the record, they did the Americas, Africa, Oceania, Asia and Europe.

They touched Mount Everest, ate duck eggs in Asia, danced with native people in Namibia, entered the tomb of King Tut in Egypt and sailed across many a sea. For the children, it was an unforgettable experience. They did their studies remotely and with home learning with Candelaria.

Now, in-person classes await them in Argentina.

“What I most want to do is make a lot of friends,” Paloma said.