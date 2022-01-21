The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) was targeted in a massive cyberattack, in which hackers seized the data of more than 515,000 extremely vulnerable people, some of whom had fled conflicts, the Red Cross said on Wednesday.
“A sophisticated cybersecurity attack against computer servers hosting information held by the International Committee of the Red Cross was detected this week,” it said in a statement.
“The attack compromised personal data and confidential information on more than 515,000 highly vulnerable people, including those separated from their families due to conflict, migration and disaster, missing persons and their families, and people in detention,” it said.
Photo: AP
The body, which has its headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, had no immediate indication as to who might have carried out the attack.
The hackers targeted an external company in Switzerland that the Red Cross contracts to store data, it said.
There was no evidence so far that the compromised information had been leaked or put in the public domain, it said.
Its “most pressing concern” was the “potential risks that come with this breach — including confidential information being shared publicly — for people that the Red Cross and Red Crescent network seeks to protect and assist, as well as their families,” it said.
The data originated from at least 60 Red Cross and Red Crescent National Societies around the world.
“An attack on the data of people who are missing makes the anguish and suffering for families even more difficult to endure,” it said. “We are all appalled and perplexed that this humanitarian information would be targeted and compromised,” ICRC director-general Robert Mardini said. “This cyberattack puts vulnerable people, those already in need of humanitarian services, at further risk.”
Mardini called on those responsible to “do the right thing — do not share, sell, leak or otherwise use this data.”
“Your actions could potentially cause yet more harm and pain to those who have already endured untold suffering,” he said.
As a result of the attack, the Red Cross had been forced to shut down the computer systems underpinning its Restoring Family Links program, which seeks to reunite family members separated by conflict, disaster or migration, the statement said.
“We are working as quickly as possible to identify workarounds to continue this vital work,” it said.
HOUSES FLOODED: The ground shook in Tonga as explosions were heard, followed by gushing water and pelting rocks, sending people running to higher ground A massive volcanic eruption in Tonga that triggered tsunami waves around the Pacific caused “significant damage” to the island nation’s capital and smothered it in dust, but the full extent was not apparent with communications still cut off yesterday. The eruption on Saturday was so powerful that it was recorded around the world, triggering a tsunami that flooded Pacific coastlines from Japan to the US. Tonga’s capital, Nuku’alofa, suffered “significant” damage, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said, adding that there had been no reports of injury or death, but a full assessment was not possible with communication lines down. “The tsunami has
Two years ago, Qi Jiayao visited his mother’s hometown of Shaoxing in eastern China. When he tried to speak to his cousin’s children in the local dialect, Qi was surprised. “None of them was able to,” said the 38-year-old linguist, who teaches Mandarin in Mexico. The decline in local dialects among the younger generation has become more apparent in recent years as Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) has sought to bolster a uniform Chinese identity. Mandarin is now spoken by more than 80 percent of China’s population, up from 70 percent a decade ago. Last month, China’s State Council promised to
DEMOGRAPHIC CRISIS: Beijing is attempting to address its population decline, including considering raising the retirement age and allowing more than two children China’s birthrate has fallen to its lowest level in six decades, barely outnumbering deaths last year despite major government efforts to increase population growth and stave off a demographic crisis. Across China, 10.62 million babies were born last year, a rate of 7.52 per thousand people, the Chinese National Bureau of Statistics said yesterday. In the same period 10.14 million deaths were recorded, a mortality rate of 7.18 per thousand, producing a population growth rate of just 0.34 per 1,000 people. The growth rate is the lowest since 1960, and adds to the findings of May last year’s once-per-decade census, which found
A powerful earthquake shook parts of Indonesia’s main island of Java on Friday, damaging buildings and houses and sending people into the streets, but no casualties were reported. Officials said there was no danger of a tsunami. The US Geological Survey said the epicenter of the magnitude 6.6 earthquake was in the Indian Ocean about 88km southwest of Labuan, a coastal town in Banten Province. Its hypocenter was at a depth of 37km, it said. Indonesian Agency for Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Director Dwikorita Karnawati said there was no danger of a tsunami, but warned of possible aftershocks. High-rises in Jakarta swayed for