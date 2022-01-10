It might be an imaginary character straight out of a Dr Seuss book: The goldfish who could drive. Yet it is real. Incredibly, Israeli researchers created a robotic car and report that they taught six fish — named after characters from Pride and Prejudice — to navigate it on land.
It is all in the name of science, of course. The team had been dreaming up ways to test fish navigation for a while, said Shachar Givon from Ben-Gurion University of the Negev, first author of a study published in the journal Behavioural Brain Research.
“Recently, we even ventured out to the coral reef of Eilat in an ongoing attempt to study navigation on a larger, more natural scale,” she said. “So we are always trying to challenge ourselves — and our fish.”
Photo: EPA-EFE
“The idea of having the fish navigate on land seemed exactly like the impossible sort of challenge we like to tackle. Lucky for us it was not so impossible after all,” Givon added.
The technical term for their challenge is “domain transfer methodology,” which means exploring whether a species can perform tasks outside its own environment. To pull it off, they drew inspiration from work that taught rodents and dogs to use an automated vehicle to reach a target and a previously designed contraption, “Fish on Wheels.”
First, the team, led by Ronen Segev, a life sciences professor at Ben-Gurion University, created a watery tank on wheels that moved in response to the movements and orientation of the fish. Then they set about teaching the goldfish (Carassius auratus) how to drive it — much like humans learn to ride a bike or drive a car.
The fish first had to connect their own swimming movements to the movements of the vehicle so they could navigate it. Then they were given a destination: a pink target board in a foreign room that elicited a food reward when the vehicle touched it.
A computerized camera system attached to the “fish-operated vehicle” recorded and translated the fish’s swimming directions.
After several days of training, the fish successfully navigated the vehicle to the target from different starting positions in the room — even if they faced obstacles such as false targets or hitting a wall. Some did particularly well.
“Mr Darcy and Mr Bingley are the two fish featured in the different videos, and were total rock stars,” Givon said.
Although previous studies have shown that fish can navigate within aquatic environments, the authors said this study shows that the ability to navigate — which is essential for animal survival in many domains including for finding food, shelter and mates — is universal to all species and independent of the environment.
“Since on the evolutionary scale our common ancestor is very, very far back, finding that fish share navigational skills similar to our own really speaks volumes to the importance of these skills in the animal kingdom,” Givon said.
By manipulating different variables, the team also showed that the fish used a combination of cues to navigate, including the target’s color and location.
We clearly have a lot to learn from these unassuming little marine creatures. Although fish are the largest and most diverse group of vertebrates, Givon said that they receive relatively little attention from scientists — especially with regard to their cognitive skills.
However, there are suggestions that fish have rich capacities beyond what humans are capable of for vision, hearing, tasting and smelling. They even appear to use electric signals to communicate with each other and might have self-awareness.
The new study has other ramifications for our perception of the maligned goldfish, Givon said. “Maybe, just maybe, we also managed to disprove the stigma around goldfish and three-second memory,” she said.
Two French TV star twin brothers, who made their name on a science program in the 1980s before becoming famous for their cosmetic surgery, have died within a week of each other from COVID-19, friends and family confirmed. The death of Igor Bogdanoff, 72, was confirmed on Monday evening by his lawyer, Edouard de Lamaze, as well as his agent. He died just six days after his brother Grichka Bogdanoff passed away in a Parisian hospital, also of COVID-19, the lawyer confirmed. Instantly recognizable in France and a favorite in the country’s glossy celebrity magazines, they also claimed to have taken
SALES VERSUS IMAGE: While a rights groups said that Tesla was ‘supporting genocide,’ China is an important market for the automaker, which operates a factory in Shanghai Tesla’s announcement that it had opened a showroom in Xinjiang has attracted criticism from US rights and trade groups, making it the latest foreign firm caught up in tensions related to the far-western Chinese region. Xinjiang has become a significant point of conflict between Western governments and China in the past few years, as UN experts and rights groups estimate more than 1 million people, mainly Uighurs and members of other Muslim minorities, have been detained in camps there. China has rejected accusations of forced labor or any abuses there, saying that the camps provide vocational training and that companies should respect
Chinese authorities yesterday said they have punished officials after footage went viral of an eight-month pregnant woman miscarrying in the locked-down city of Xian, when a hospital refused her entry without a COVID-19 test. The city of 13 million has been under strict home confinement for two weeks to stamp out an outbreak, in line with Beijing’s strict “zero COVID-19” strategy. The incident was detailed in a social media post by the woman’s niece on Saturday, which included photos and video of the woman sitting on a plastic stool outside the hospital surrounded by a pool of blood. The post said that the
A wind turbine sitting idle on a calm day or spinning swiftly when power demand is already met poses a problem for renewables, and is one researchers think can be tackled under the sea. In one vision, offshore wind farms could use seawater to essentially store energy until it is needed, helping wean humanity off fossil fuels. “We came up with a solution that we call the ocean battery,” Frits Bliek, CEO of Dutch start-up Ocean Grazer, said while showing off the system at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. Amid the growing push away from climate-warming energy sources such as coal,