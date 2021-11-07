An organization that bought a human body and organized its public dissection has said that it had a contract saying the body could be used for education, and its “Cadaver Lab Class” was appropriately educational, despite criticism from the man’s widow.
Death Science said it does not have any information about the man whose body was dissected on Oct. 17 in Portland, Oregon, with tickets sold through a separate “Oddities and Curiosities Expo.”
Seattle station KING-TV identified the man from a typed ID bracelet as David Saunders, 98, of Baker, Louisiana, a Baton Rouge suburb.
Such use of the World War II and Korean War veteran’s body was horrible and unethical, his wife, Elsie Saunders, told the Advocate of Baton Rouge: “I have all this paperwork that says his body would be used for science — nothing about this commercialization of his death.”
Death Science responded on Friday with a statement saying its contract with Med Ed Labs of Las Vegas, Nevada, certified that “the provided cadaver was donated for research, medical and educational purposes.”
“My goal was to create an educational experience for individuals who have an interest in learning more about human anatomy. We understand that this event has caused undue stress for the family and we apologize for that,” wrote Jeremy Ciliberto, who described himself as “communications consultant” for the group.
KING-TV described him as a founder of Death Science.
Ciliberto told the station that Death Science paid more than US$10,000 for the cadaver.
About 70 people paid US$100 to US$500 to attend its dissection, depending on whether they were doing so virtually or in person, the seat location and whether they were watching for a whole or half day, the prepared statement said.
“Med Ed Labs provided the cadaver, supplied the anatomist (the individual who instructed/conducted the class), tools and equipment for the procedure, a completed serology report, booked the venue for the course, and was responsible for the handling of the cadaver before, during and after the event,” the Death Science statement said.
Med Ed manager Obteen Nassiri told the newspaper that he did not know people would be buying tickets.
Death Science had promised everything would be professional, he said.
Death Science said it had been in touch with Nassiri for months, “including, but not limited to, the fact that the attendees are not exclusively medical students and ticket sales.”
Both said it was Death Science’s first contract with Med Ed, and would be the last.
The company had been slated to provide a cadaver for a Halloween class in Seattle, which was canceled after KING-TV’s reports.
“Death Science and Med Ed Labs dissolved their working relationship and the event was canceled,” Death Science’s statement said.
‘ATROCIOUS AND BRUTAL’: The suspect told police that he ‘adores’ the Joker character and he had wanted to kill multiple people and receive the death penalty A suspect has been arrested for attempted murder after 17 people were injured in a knife and fire attack on a train in Tokyo that was carried out by a man wearing a Joker costume. Witnesses told public broadcaster NHK how petrified passengers had fled to adjoining carriages and jumped out of windows during the attack, which occurred on Sunday, when the Japanese capital was full of Halloween revelers, many in costume. The suspect, who has been named as 24-year-old Kyota Hattori, told police that he “adores” the Joker character from the Batman films, Kyodo news agency reported. He was quoted by police
Netflix Inc has removed two episodes of spy drama Pine Gap from its streaming service in the Philippines after the Southeast Asian country rejected scenes involving a map used by China to assert its claims to the South China Sea. The Philippines on Monday asked Netflix to remove certain episodes of the six-part Australian series, saying that the map depicted on the show was a breach of its sovereignty. The second and third episodes of the show were no longer available in the Philippines by late Monday, with Netflix announcing on its platform that those episodes had been “removed by government demand.” It
JAIL HUNGER STRIKE: Zhang Zhan’s brother, Zhang Ju, wrote on Twitter that in her heart, it seems ‘there is only God and her beliefs,’ with no time for any other matters A citizen journalist jailed for her coverage of China’s initial response to the COVID-19 pandemic in Wuhan is close to death after going on a hunger strike, her family said, prompting renewed calls from rights groups for her immediate release. Zhang Zhan (張展), 38, a former lawyer, traveled to Wuhan in February last year to report on the chaos at the pandemic’s epicenter, questioning authorities’ handling of the outbreak in her smartphone videos. She was detained in May last year and sentenced in December to four years in jail for “picking quarrels and provoking trouble” — a charge routinely used to suppress
“We have 340 sunny days per year, but we’re still not betting on renewable energies in Cyprus,” Georgia Mouskou said as sunlight streamed through her windows. Faced with her skyrocketing electricity bill, Mouskou said that she wants to “rent a plot” to install solar panels. Like Mouskou, rising energy costs and environmental concerns have caused residents of the Mediterranean island to see solar power as an obvious option. In the past year, the number of solar panels increased by 16 percent, the Electricity Authority of Cyprus said. However, Cyprus is still struggling to increase its use of power from renewable sources. In 2019, just 13.8