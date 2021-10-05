A coroner’s inquest opened in London yesterday into the mysterious sinking of a French fishing trawler 17 years ago, which the victims’ families blame on a submarine.
French courts spent years investigating the sinking of the Bugaled Breizh in international waters off Cornwall, southwest England, on Jan. 15, 2004, but there has never been a full explanation about what happened.
The ship’s crew of five French fishers — Yves Gloaguen, Pascal Le Floch, Georges Lemetayer, Patrick Gloaguen and Eric Guillamet — all perished in the sinking.
Photo: AFP
Judge Nigel Lickley is holding inquests into the deaths of Yves Gloaguen and Le Floch, whose bodies were found by UK search and rescue.
Over three weeks, the judge is to hear about 40 witness statements from sailors, rescuers, maritime experts, submarine commanders and the victims’ families.
Inquests are held in England and Wales in the event of a sudden or unexplained death.
The hearings establish the causes and circumstances on the balance of probability. They do not determine criminal or civil liability, but set out facts in the public interest.
In particularly sensitive or important cases, a judge can be appointed to oversee proceedings.
The victims’ families have said that either a British or US submarine got caught in the ship’s nets and dragged it down.
British and NATO submarines were in the area for military exercises at the time.
Operating out of the Finistere region of northwest France, the Bugaled Breizh — “Children of Brittany” in the local Breton language — sunk in less than a minute.
The weather was fairly good at the time.
Patrick Gloaguen’s body was discovered in the wreck during salvage operations, but those of Lemetayer and Guillamet have never been found.
The men’s families have long awaited the UK hearing, which they hope would endorse their version of events, after lengthy proceedings in France were inconclusive.
“This gives us very great hope. The London court is dedicating three weeks of hearings to this case,” said lawyer Dominique Tricaud, who represents the children of Lemetayer. “It will get to the bottom of things and the families, who have never given up, have never had such great hope. The families think that the [British submarine] HMS Turbulent was responsible for the sinking and are waiting for the trial to prove it. They’re not out for revenge, but can’t grieve on a state lie.”
The former commander of HMS Turbulent, Captain Andrew Coles, is to give evidence to the inquest on Tuesday next week about the vessel’s location on the day the Bugaled Breizh went down.
A senior officer from the Dutch navy’s Dolfijn submarine, which is known to have been in the area at the time as part of a NATO training exercise, is also to give evidence.
The British Ministry of Defence and the Royal Navy have both denied claims that one of its submarines was involved in the sinking.
The French Marine Accident Bureau in 2006 concluded that the sinking was an accident, most likely caused by one of the ship’s trawler net cables snagging on the seafloor. Other scenarios, such as a collision with a freighter, have been ruled out.
The French probe ended after an appeal in June 2016, when it failed to prove definitively whether the trawler sank in an accident or a submarine hooked onto one of its cables.
The inquest into the deaths of Yves Gloaguen and Le Floch began in Cornwall last year, but was adjourned due to COVID-19 restrictions and transferred to London.
At a March hearing, Lickley spoke to the fishers’ families via videoconference, promising to “carry out a full, rigorous and fair investigation.”
CORRUPTION? A public watchdog is investigating whether a secret relationship with a former colleague affected the public duties of New South Wales’ leader The leader of Australia’s most populous state quit yesterday after an anti-corruption watchdog said it was investigating her over a secret relationship with a former lawmaker. New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian said that standing aside while the Independent Commission Against Corruption investigated her would distract her government at a critical stage of Sydney’s COVID-19 outbreak. The number of COVID-19 patients in Sydney hospitals are expected to peak this month, as vaccination rates rise across the state and the city emerges from a lockdown that began in late June. “My resignation as premier could not have occurred at a worse time, but the
NO BIG SURPRISE: The Mainland Affairs Council said that Taiwan’s right to participate in regional economic groups cannot be disputed by any nation or individual Beijing yesterday said that it would block Taiwan’s application to join a Pacific Rim trade initiative, citing as its reason the nation’s refusal to concede that it is a part of China. China’s Taiwan Affairs Office said that Taiwan’s participation in regional trade cooperation is based on the “one China” principle. “We oppose the Taiwan region participating in any trade arrangements of an official nature or signing any trade agreements of an official nature,” spokeswoman Zhu Fenglian (朱鳳蓮) told reporters at a biweekly briefing. On Thursday last week, Taiwan announced that it had applied to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific
NASA is poised to send its first spacecraft to study Jupiter’s Trojan asteroids, the space agency said on Tuesday. The probe, called Lucy, is to launch on Oct. 16 from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. Its mission is to investigate the group of rocky bodies circling the sun in two swarms, one preceding Jupiter in its orbital path and the other trailing it. After receiving boosts from Earth’s gravity, Lucy is to embark on a 12-year journey to eight asteroids — one in the Main Belt between Mars and Jupiter, and then seven Trojans. “Despite the fact that they really are in
“This is Afghanistan,” a Taliban fighter shouts on a pirate ship ride at an amusement park in western Kabul, as his armed comrades cackle and whoop onboard the rickety attraction. With AK-47 and M4 assault rifles strapped to their chests, the soldiers cling to colorful steel benches as they are flung back and forth, their scarves and headdresses flapping in the wind. It was decided that a rocket launcher one of them was earlier cradling was better left on solid ground. The group — ranging in age from 18 to 52 — is relaxing at a small amusement park next to the