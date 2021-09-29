Two American siblings prevented from leaving China since 2018 returned to the US over the weekend, said a US official, their release by Beijing coming shortly after the US ended a legal case against a top Huawei executive.
Cynthia and Victor Liu returned to the US after more than three years during which they were not allowed to leave China under an “exit ban” despite not facing criminal allegations. Their father, former bank official and fugitive Liu Changming (劉昌明), is wanted in China to face fraud charges.
The exit of the two Americans followed an agreement that allowed Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou (孟晚舟) to return to China from Canada after US prosecutors dropped a fraud case against her.
Within hours of the news of the deal, two Canadians who were arrested shortly after Meng was taken into custody were released from Chinese detention and sent back to Canada.
Beijing had denied that those arrests were linked.
The White House on Monday said the Canadians’ release was not a prisoner swap, but that their cases came up in a call between US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) in a Sept. 9 call.
The US Department of Justice has said that its decision on Meng’s case was decided independently.
“We welcome Cynthia and Victor Liu’s return to the United States on Sunday,” a US Department of State spokesperson said, adding that US consular staff in Shanghai helped facilitate the siblings’ exit.
“We will continue to advocate on behalf of all American citizens in the PRC [People’s Republic of China] subject to arbitrary detention and coercive exit bans,” the spokesperson said.
The White House declined to comment.
Cynthia and Victor Liu’s mother, Sandra Han, continues to be detained on criminal charges in China.
PAST TACTICS: In what some see as a return to hardline strategies, the new Afghan rulers hanged the body of an alleged kidnapper from a crane as warning to criminals The Taliban hanged a dead body from a crane parked in a city square in Afghanistan on Saturday in a gruesome display that signaled the hardline movement’s return to some of its brutal tactics of the past. Taliban officials initially brought four bodies to the central square in the western city of Herat, then moved three of them to other parts of the city for public display, said Wazir Ahmad Seddiqi, who runs a pharmacy on the edge of the square. Taliban officials announced that the four were caught taking part in a kidnapping earlier on Saturday and were killed by police,
Kim Yo-jong, the influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, reached out to South Korea for a second time in recent days, saying Pyongyang would consider taking part in another inter-Korean summit and declaring an end to the war if Seoul adopts a less hostile policy. “I felt that the atmosphere of the South Korean public desiring to recover the inter-Korean relations from a deadlock and achieve peaceful stability as soon as possible is irresistibly strong,” Kim Yo-jong said in a statement issued by the official Korean Central News Agency. “We, too, have the same desire.” Kim’s statement follows one she
A potential lurch to the left in Germany’s election on Sunday is scaring millionaires into moving assets into Switzerland, bankers and tax lawyers say. If the center-left Social Democrats (SPD), hard-left Linke and environmentalist Greens come to power, the reintroduction of a wealth tax and a tightening of inheritance tax could be on the political agenda. “For the super-rich, this is red hot,” said a German-based tax lawyer with extensive Swiss operations. “Entrepreneurial families are highly alarmed.” The move shows how many rich people still see Switzerland as an attractive place to park wealth, despite its efforts to abolish its image as a
‘SMOKESCREEN’: An agreement to declare an end to the Korean War would be ‘of no help at all’ and used to cover up ‘US hostile policy,’ a North Korean official said The influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un yesterday said it was “admirable” of South Korea to propose a formal end to the Korean War, but demanded Seoul first drop its “hostile policies” towards Pyongyang. Kim Yo-jong’s remarks, carried by the state-run Korean Central News Agency, were in response to South Korean President Moon Jae-in’s recent calls for declaring an official end to the 1950-1953 conflict that ended in a truce, not a peace treaty, leaving the two sides technically at war for more than half a century. In a speech at the UN General Assembly earlier this week, Moon proposed