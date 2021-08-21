Japanese action film star Sonny Chiba dies aged 82

AP, TOKYO





Japanese actor Sonny Chiba, who wowed the world with his martial arts skills in more than 100 films, including Kill Bill, has died. He was 82.

Chiba, known in Japan as Shinichi Chiba, died late on Thursday in a hospital near Tokyo, where he had been treated for COVID-19 since Aug. 8, Tokyo-based Astraia, his management office, said in a statement yesterday.

It said he had not been vaccinated.

Japanese actor Sonny Chiba waves from horseback in Kanazawa, Japan, in June 1998. Photo: AP

Chiba rose to stardom in Japan in the 1960s, portraying samurai, fighters and police detectives, the anguished so-called “anti-heroes” trying to survive in a violent world. He did many of the stunt scenes himself.

His overseas career took off after his 1970s Japanese film The Street Fighter proved popular in the US.

American director Quentin Tarantino listed the work as among his “grindhouse,” or low-budget kitsch cinema, favorites. Tarantino cast Chiba in the role of Hattori Hanzo, a master swordsmith in Kill Bill.

Chiba appeared in the 1991 Hollywood film Aces, directed by John Glen, as well as in Hong Kong movies.

Chiba’s career also received a boost from the global boom in kung fu films, set off by Chinese legend Bruce Lee (李小龍), although critics say Chiba tended to exhibit a dirtier, thug-like fighting style than Lee.

“A true action legend. Your films are eternal and your energy an inspiration. #SonnyChiba #RIP,” American actor Lewis Tan wrote on Twitter.

New York-based writer and director Ted Geoghegan called him “the great Sonny Chiba.”

“Watch one of his films today,” Geoghegan wrote on Twitter, followed by images of a fist and a broken heart.

Born in Fukuoka, southwestern Japan, Chiba studied at Nippon Sport Science University and trained in various martials arts, earning a fourth-degree black belt in karate.

Chiba is survived by his three children, Juri Manase, Mackenyu Arata and Gordon Maeda, all actors.