UK gunman ranted online that ‘women are arrogant’

‘BLACKPILL’: Jake Davison in an online message said he was ‘entitled’ to an underage girlfriend, but also seemed to be looking for a way out of the so-called ‘incel’ community

The Observer





The gunman who killed five people in a mass shooting in Plymouth, England, ranted at a 16-year-old girl that “women are arrogant and entitled beyond belief” in some of his final online exchanges just a few days before he embarked on the UK’s worst mass shooting in more than a decade.

Jake Davison, 22, told a US teenager on a Reddit forum that he was “bitter and jealous” and that women “treat men with zero respect or even view them as human beings.”

In the online messages posted days before he killed five people, including his mother and a three-year-old girl, Davison’s adherence to “incel” culture is starkly evident.

British Home Secretary Priti Patel, left, on Saturday visits a makeshift memorial for the victims of a mass shooting in Plymouth, England. Photo: AFP

Incels — involuntary celibate men — are members of misogynistic online groups who blame women for their sexual failings.

The shootings have already prompted calls for extra resources to tackle the woman-hating ideology, which is thought to have inspired the Plymouth gunman.

Devon and Cornwall police said that an online page has been launched by the force for those who might have information that might assist with the investigation into the mass shooting.

The force added that postmortem examinations are taking place and are due to continue into early this week.

In an update on Saturday, police said: “Police are continuing to appeal for information following a shooting incident in Keyham, Plymouth, which left six people dead. An online page has been launched, and anyone who may be able to help the investigation — who has not already spoken with officers — is being urged to come forward.”

“Enquiries are continuing at the scene and cordons remain in place. These will be closed gradually when appropriate. Postmortems are taking place and will continue into early next week,” they said.

In the messages, obtained by the Observer, sent five days before the killings, Davison told the random teenager he was “entitled” to a “16 17 year old GF [girlfriend].”

In another entry that underscores his misogynistic worldview, when the teenager questions why Davison would pursue young girls, he replied: “If I were to walk into my room and find a 16-year-old spread wide on my bed yeah I would have sex with her.”

However, the messages also reveal that Davison might have wanted to leave the incel community, because he said it was too damaging to his mental state.

On Aug. 4, he posted to the IncelExit subreddit — designed for men looking for a “way out” from the community — suggesting that its toxic views had permanently corrupted him.

“I personally don’t think once you live this life you can really ever change the damage done... I personally believe my scars and damage will follow me forever,” he wrote.

He also appears to blame the incel movement’s “blackpill” philosophy for his state of increasing hopelessness in the period before he embarked on his killing spree in the Keyham area of Plymouth on Thursday evening.

Blackpill is a fatalist outlook centered on the belief that success with the opposite sex is determined by genetics at birth.

“I wish I never came across all this BS [it’s] just toxic negative bullshit ... it also makes you feel like any self improvement you do is never going to be enough does anyone else feel this way,” he wrote in May.

In his last-ever known post, sent on Aug. 10, he lamented his loneliness when he does not receive any likes on his Facebook profile.

Posted two days before the shootings, Davison wrote: “[It] reminds you of how forgotten you are how little you mean.”