Employees at some Chinese government offices have been told not to park their Tesla Inc vehicles inside government compounds due to security concerns over their cameras, two people with knowledge of the matter said.
The people said officials of at least two government agencies in Beijing and Shanghai have been instructed verbally by supervisors not to park their Tesla vehicles at work.
It was not clear how many vehicles were affected, the people said, declining to be identified due to the sensitivity of the matter.
Photo: Reuters
It was not immediately clear whether all government offices in Beijing had imposed such restrictions, nor whether the measure was a formal government injunction or a step adopted by agency officials.
It was also unclear whether curbs applied to state agencies nationwide.
While sensors and cameras that can assist driving feature in many automakers’ vehicles, the people with knowledge of the matter said the restriction only applies to Tesla vehicles.
MILITARY BAN
Tesla vehicles in March were banned from entering some military complexes in China, sources told Reuters then, citing security concerns over their cameras.
Neither the Chinese State Council Information Office, which handles media requests for the Chinese government, nor Tesla officials in China immediately responded to requests for comment.
The restriction provides a fresh indication of China’s continued wariness of the US automaker amid tensions with Washington.
Facing greater scrutiny after safety and highly publicized customer service complaints in China, Tesla is boosting its engagement with regulators and beefing up its government relations team, industry sources said previously.
China, the world’s biggest auto market, is Tesla’s second-biggest market, accounting for about 30 percent of its sales. Tesla makes Model 3 sedans and Model Y sport utility vehicles at a Shanghai plant.
Automakers such as Tesla have been equipping more vehicles with cameras and sensors that capture images of the vehicle’s surroundings. Control of how those images are used, and where they are sent and stored, is a fast-emerging challenge for the industry and regulators around the world.
VALUABLE DATA
Tesla vehicles have several external cameras to assist drivers with parking, changing lanes and other features.
Tesla chief executive Elon Musk has commented frequently on the value of the data that Tesla vehicles capture, which can be used to develop autonomous driving technologies.
Days after the March ban on Tesla vehicles in military complexes, Musk appeared in a video at a high-level Chinese forum, saying that if Tesla used vehicles to spy in China or anywhere, it would be shut down.
Tesla said that it is planning to open a data center in China and is developing a data platform for the owners of its vehicles in China.
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has barred his Cabinet from talking about the South China Sea in public, but said the gag order did not mean the country was wavering in its defense of its sovereign rights. His decision follows weeks of strong rebukes of China by his ministers over the presence of hundreds of fishing vessels in the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone (EEZ), fueling tensions that have gone against Duterte’s policy of rapprochement and non-confrontation with Beijing. “This is my order now to the Cabinet, and to all and sundry talking for the government, to refrain from discussing the West Philippine Sea
‘DECOMPOSED’: The Uttar Pradesh government said it would offer financial aid to poor families to help them cover funeral costs and prevent dumping of bodies Bodies of COVID-19 victims have been found dumped in some Indian rivers, a state government said in a letter seen by reporters, the first official acknowledgement of an alarming practice it said might stem from poverty and fear of the disease in villages. Images of corpses drifting down the Ganges River, which Hindus consider holy, have shocked a nation reeling under the world’s worst surge in infections. Although media have linked the recent increase in the numbers of such bodies to the COVID-19 pandemic, Uttar Pradesh, home to 240 million people, has until now not publicly revealed the cause of the deaths. “The
The University of California (UC) would stop considering SAT and ACT scores that are submitted with admission and scholarship applications under a settlement of a student lawsuit, the school said on Friday. The 10-campus system, which has more than 280,000 students in California, decided not to continue fighting a judge’s injunction issued last year that barred it from considering the scores for admission even when they were submitted voluntarily, the San Francisco Chronicle reported. Activists have long argued that standardized tests put minority and low-income students at a disadvantage. Critics say that test questions often contain inherent bias that more privileged children
China is vaccinating almost 14 million people a day, the fastest pace in the world, as the nation races to protect its COVID-19 advantage in the face of major Western nations reopening their economies. The ramp-up in shots is being helped by a flare-up of virus cases in Anhui and Liaoning provinces. Videos on social media showed citizens rushing to get their vaccines, with long lines at inoculation sites despite heavy rain. Hefei, Anhui’s capital, administered 360,000 vaccine doses on Friday last week, the most in a single day for the hub of 10 million people, Xinhua news agency reported. Many nations in Asia,