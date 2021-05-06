NEW ZEALAND
PM plans summer wedding
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern plans to get married this summer, but did not disclose the date, media reported yesterday. Ardern told Coast Radio that she and her partner, television host Clarke Gayford, have “finally got a date” for the wedding, the New Zealand Herald reported. “That doesn’t mean we’ve told anyone yet, so I feel like we should probably put some invites out,” she was quoted as saying. Ardern, 40, got engaged to Gayford, 44, in April 2019 and they have a two-year-old daughter.
AUSTRALIA
Giant wood moth spotted
A giant moth with a wingspan measuring up to 25cm has been found at a Queensland school next to a rainforest. Builders found the giant wood moth, the heaviest moth in the world, while constructing new classrooms at Mount Cotton State School. Giant wood moths are found along the Queensland and New South Wales coast, the Queensland Museum said. The female moths can weigh up to 30g and have a wingspan of up to 25cm, while the male moths are half that size. They have a short life cycle, with adults living only a matter of days. They die after mating and laying eggs.
MALI
Nonuplets surprise doctors
A woman on Tuesday gave birth to nine babies — two more than the doctors had detected inside her womb — joining a small pantheon of mothers of nonuplets. The pregnancy of Halima Cisse, 25, has fascinated the West African nation and attracted the attention of its leaders. When doctors in March said that Cisse needed specialist care, authorities flew her to Morocco, where she gave birth. “The newborns [five girls and four boys] and the mother are all doing well,” Minister of Health and Social Development Fanta Siby said in a statement.
UNITED KINGDOM
Prize winners welcomed
Starting yesterday, prize winners in the arts and sciences are to have their applications to live and work in the kingdom fast-tracked, the Home Office said, pressing its post-Brexit pledge to attract only the “best and brightest.” A new system for work visas has been introduced based on points that are on a scale depending on, among other things, the type of job offer, qualifications and the ability to speak English. Winners of awards such as the Nobel Prize, Oscars and Golden Globes can live and work more easily under the Global Talent visa route, the ministry said.
BELGIUM
Farmer enlarges border
The boundary between France and Belgium is believed to have been inadvertently redrawn by a French farmer who found the 200-year-old border stone marking the divide in an inconvenient location for his tractor. An amateur historian taking a walk in a forest near Erquelinnes discovered two weeks ago that the stone dating back to 1819 had been moved 2.29m. While amused by the enlargement of his town, Erquelinnes Mayor David Lavaux told TV channel TF1 that it would be best not to “create a diplomatic incident.” “I was happy, my town was bigger — but the mayor of Bousignies sur Roc [France] did not agree. If [the farmer] shows goodwill, he won’t have a problem. We will settle this issue amicably,” Lavaux added, smiling. “We should be able to avoid a new border war,” Bousignies sur Roc Mayor Aurelie Welonek told daily La Voix du Nord.
When Melinda Gates asked her husband, Microsoft Corp cofounder Bill Gates, to let her coauthor the 2013 annual letter about their foundation, the conversation blew up into a fight. “It got hot,” Melinda Gates wrote in her 2019 book The Moment of Lift. “Bill said the process we had for the Annual Letter had been working well for the foundation for years, and he didn’t see why it should change,” she wrote. Ultimately, Bill Gates agreed for her to write a separate piece about contraceptives, while he penned the main letter about the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation’s work. In the next year’s letter,
CIA INVOLVED: US senators issued a statement after reports said more mysterious attacks had taken place in Miami and Washington, including near the White House US senators on Friday said that the government is investigating an apparent increase in mysterious directed-energy attacks dubbed “Havana syndrome,” amid new reports of potentially brain-damaging incidents inside the country. US senators Mark Warner and Marco Rubio, who lead the US Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, issued a statement after two media reports said attacks had taken place in Washington, including just outside the White House, and in Miami, Florida. “For nearly five years, we have been aware of reports of mysterious attacks on United States government personnel in Havana, Cuba and around the world,” they said. “This pattern of attacking our
Part of a huge rocket that launched China’s first module for its Tianhe space station is falling back to Earth and could make an uncontrolled re-entry at an unknown landing point. The 30m-high core of the Long March 5B rocket on Thursday launched the “Heavenly Harmony” uncrewed core module into low Earth orbit from Wenchang in China’s Hainan Province. The Long March 5B then itself entered a temporary orbit, setting the stage for one of the largest-ever uncontrolled re-entries. Some experts fear it could land on an inhabited area. “It’s potentially not good,” said Jonathan McDowell, astrophysicist at the Astrophysics Center at Harvard
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has said that he would not withdraw navy and coast guard boats patrolling the South China Sea, insisting that the country’s sovereignty over the waters is not negotiable. Tensions over the sea have spiked as Beijing refuses to pull out vessels from the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone and Manila steps up maritime patrols. China claims almost all of the waters of the South China Sea, where it has established military outposts on artificial islands. Taiwan has virtually identical claims. Duterte is under growing domestic pressure to take a harder line, but has been reluctant to confront China over