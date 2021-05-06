World News Quick Take

NEW ZEALAND

PM plans summer wedding

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern plans to get married this summer, but did not disclose the date, media reported yesterday. Ardern told Coast Radio that she and her partner, television host Clarke Gayford, have “finally got a date” for the wedding, the New Zealand Herald reported. “That doesn’t mean we’ve told anyone yet, so I feel like we should probably put some invites out,” she was quoted as saying. Ardern, 40, got engaged to Gayford, 44, in April 2019 and they have a two-year-old daughter.

AUSTRALIA

Giant wood moth spotted

A giant moth with a wingspan measuring up to 25cm has been found at a Queensland school next to a rainforest. Builders found the giant wood moth, the heaviest moth in the world, while constructing new classrooms at Mount Cotton State School. Giant wood moths are found along the Queensland and New South Wales coast, the Queensland Museum said. The female moths can weigh up to 30g and have a wingspan of up to 25cm, while the male moths are half that size. They have a short life cycle, with adults living only a matter of days. They die after mating and laying eggs.

MALI

Nonuplets surprise doctors

A woman on Tuesday gave birth to nine babies — two more than the doctors had detected inside her womb — joining a small pantheon of mothers of nonuplets. The pregnancy of Halima Cisse, 25, has fascinated the West African nation and attracted the attention of its leaders. When doctors in March said that Cisse needed specialist care, authorities flew her to Morocco, where she gave birth. “The newborns [five girls and four boys] and the mother are all doing well,” Minister of Health and Social Development Fanta Siby said in a statement.

UNITED KINGDOM

Prize winners welcomed

Starting yesterday, prize winners in the arts and sciences are to have their applications to live and work in the kingdom fast-tracked, the Home Office said, pressing its post-Brexit pledge to attract only the “best and brightest.” A new system for work visas has been introduced based on points that are on a scale depending on, among other things, the type of job offer, qualifications and the ability to speak English. Winners of awards such as the Nobel Prize, Oscars and Golden Globes can live and work more easily under the Global Talent visa route, the ministry said.

BELGIUM

Farmer enlarges border

The boundary between France and Belgium is believed to have been inadvertently redrawn by a French farmer who found the 200-year-old border stone marking the divide in an inconvenient location for his tractor. An amateur historian taking a walk in a forest near Erquelinnes discovered two weeks ago that the stone dating back to 1819 had been moved 2.29m. While amused by the enlargement of his town, Erquelinnes Mayor David Lavaux told TV channel TF1 that it would be best not to “create a diplomatic incident.” “I was happy, my town was bigger — but the mayor of Bousignies sur Roc [France] did not agree. If [the farmer] shows goodwill, he won’t have a problem. We will settle this issue amicably,” Lavaux added, smiling. “We should be able to avoid a new border war,” Bousignies sur Roc Mayor Aurelie Welonek told daily La Voix du Nord.